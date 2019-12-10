Stanadyne Names Costas Loukellis Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanadyne, a global fuel and air management systems supplier based in Connecticut, today announced that Costas Loukellis has been appointed Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He replaces Stephen Langin, Chief Financial Officer, who retired from the company on December 1.

Loukellis has an extensive financial manufacturing background, most recently serving as Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis at Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies (UTC) where he spent 38 years prior to retiring in January 2019.

"Costas joins Stanadyne at an exciting time as we are experiencing rapid organic global growth, along with the April acquisition of PurePower Technologies, Inc.," said David Galuska, Chief Executive Officer, Stanadyne. "He has an invaluable and long track record of spearheading financial, operational and cultural transformation and will make an immediate impact in the continued integration of Pure Power and Stanadyne. We are thrilled to have Costas on board as we move forward at a very important period in our company's history."

Loukellis served in a number of global financial executive roles during his career at UTC including Vice President, Operations Finance and CFO of Aerospace Power Systems, both at Hamilton Sundstrand, and Operations Finance Director at Carrier.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts and an MBA from Western New England University.

About Stanadyne

Stanadyne is a global automotive technology leader in engine-based fuel and air management systems. We specialize in pioneering technologies in gasoline and diesel fuel injection systems for the engines that make our world move, and in aftermarket and remanufactured components that help keep those engines on the road. Our best-in-class products offer superior quality and a competitive edge, delivering power, performance, and efficiency, and enabling our customers to stay ahead of rapidly evolving emissions and consumer demand.

Founded in 1876, our experience is rooted in the foundation of the automotive industry, and we've been a trusted partner serving some of the most well-known brands for more than 60 years. In 2019, we acquired PurePower Technologies, a leader in engineering and remanufacturing diesel injectors, turbochargers, valves, and other components for OEM and the aftermarket.

Our focus today is in designing, engineering, and enabling solutions for our customers with our diverse global team. Headquartered in Windsor, CT, USA, we have design, engineering and manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Italy, India, United Arab Emirates, and a worldwide network of aftermarket service dealers and distributors.

