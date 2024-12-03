STAND 8 and Lyzr Partner to Launch Secure, Enterprise-Grade AI Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STAND 8, a global leader in technology services, has partnered with Lyzr, a privacy-first generative AI platform, to deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions to overcome adoption challenges like resource constraints and data privacy. This collaboration empowers businesses to scale AI securely, transparently, and efficiently.

The partnership integrates Lyzr's low-code Agent API Studio, which works seamlessly across major cloud platforms and enterprise applications. These AI-powered tools streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and predict outcomes while maintaining human oversight and adhering to responsible AI practices.

"Businesses need AI solutions that are practical, secure, and aligned with their goals," said Quinn Fillmon, CEO of STAND 8. "Through this partnership, we're enabling companies to harness AI's full potential without the typical hurdles of enterprise-level implementations."

Unlocking Efficiency with Organizational General Intelligence

A key innovation is Organizational General Intelligence (OGI), an advanced AI framework that integrates organizational systems, autonomously manages agents, and supports strategic goals. OGI enhances decision-making and operational efficiency, providing businesses with a competitive edge.

The AI platform has already delivered significant results, including a 1,000% increase in conversions, 400 hours saved by human salespeople, and a 150% improvement in SEO performance.

Closing the AI Adoption Gap

While AI adoption among large enterprises is projected to surpass 85% by 2025, mid-market adoption remains under 30%. This partnership addresses a $150 billion opportunity, equipping businesses with enterprise-grade AI capabilities.

"Lyzr's platform ensures responsible, privacy-first AI deployment," said Apoorva Ruparel, CRO of Lyzr AI. "Together with STAND 8, we're helping businesses implement transformative AI solutions built to meet the strictest security requirements."

Expanding AI Solutions in 2025

STAND 8 plans to expand its AI offerings in 2025, focusing on IT automation, sales optimization, financial analysis, and customer engagement—delivering industry-specific solutions that drive productivity and growth.

About STAND 8

STAND 8 is a global leader in technology services, specializing in digital transformation, data analytics, and enterprise applications. By combining deep expertise and partnerships with leading technology companies, STAND 8 delivers innovative solutions to help businesses thrive in a competitive digital landscape.

