Stand for Health Freedom Endorses Jonathan Emord for U.S. Senate

News provided by

Emord for VA

20 Nov, 2023, 07:58 ET

Stand for Health Freedom endorses Jonathan Emord for the U.S. Senate in Virginia.

CLIFTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of its 590,000 advocates worldwide, Stand for Health Freedom has endorsed Jonathan Emord for the U.S. Senate in Virginia. Emord, a renowned constitutional litigator who has defeated the Food and Drug Administration in federal court on constitutional grounds a record 8 times, expressed his gratitude for the endorsement: "It is my great honor to receive Stand for Health Freedom's endorsement. I have long respected this highly effective advocacy organization for its stalwart defender of individual liberty and health freedom."

Like Stand for Health Freedom, Emord has consistently advocated individual freedom of choice and opposed vaccine and mask mandates and centralized government control over health care.

Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) is a 501 (c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to informing and activating a grassroots movement to protect health and families nationwide. SHF's endorsement reads in part:

"Stand for Health Freedom supports candidates who make and support policy to protect and expand individual and family choice in matters of personal health. We believe Jonathan Emord will defend and expand these rights for Virginia residents."

About Jonathan Emord—
A renowned constitutional law and litigation expert, Jonathan Emord has successfully battled the federal bureaucracy for over 37 years. He holds the record for defeating the Food and Drug Administration on constitutional grounds, 8 times, more than any other attorney in American history. He has authored five critically acclaimed books on law and government. Together, with his wife Sheryl Emord and their twins Justice and Angelica, they call Clifton, Virginia home.

SOURCE Emord for VA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.