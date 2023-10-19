Stand for sustainability and mark your calendars for GC's free Sustainable Living Symposium 2023: WE ARE GEN S on October 27-28!

BANGKOK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hybrid event will feature discussions by 40 leading international and local experts sharing insights on sustainability, focusing on environmentally friendly operations, decarbonization, and circular economy, including Finland Ambassador H.E. Jyri Järviaho; Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, CEO & President of PTT Global Chemical (GC); Accenture's David Rabley; CEO of Econic Technologies, Keith Wiggins, and Miguel Mantas of allnex.  

Discover how sustainability frameworks are driving solutions to manage global issues and the tangible actions leaders are initiating to combat climate change in the next year. 

Register now for the free event (livestream) at: https://registration-gcsustainablelivingsymposium2023.com/register_online.aspx

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/402Hta9   

Watch the event highlights by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgXBpxm64mo

