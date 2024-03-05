Stand for the Silent announces biannual scholarship program for 2024

PERKINS, Okla., Mar. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Stand for the Silent (SFTS) is pleased to announce the launch of their biannual scholarship programs for calendar year 2024. Each year, SFTS offers two rounds of scholarships, which are awarded in March and October.

The scholarships are awarded to students who embody the organization's anti-bullying program through participation in their local schools. SFTS was founded in 2010 as a grassroots initiative by students in Oklahoma City, OK, inspired by the tragic loss of Ty Field-Smalley, son of Kirk and Laura Smalley. At just eleven years old, Ty took his own life after enduring relentless bullying for over two and a half years.

Determined to prevent similar tragedies, Kirk and Laura Smalley embarked on a mission to share their story, educate others, and advocate for change. SFTS addresses school bullying and teen suicide through a unique approach, combining subjective, factual, and emotional elements. Led by Kirk Smalley and supported by student leaders, the program shares Kirk's inspirational journey, educating students about the consequences of bullying and fostering empathy and understanding.

There are two streams of awards, national and local. There are four memorial scholarships of $5,000 provided on a national basis, two in the name of Ty Smalley and two named in memory of his mother Laura Smalley, who tragically passed away in 2020. There are 16 additional scholarships of $2,500 awarded on a state and city basis. SFTS accepts only 50 applications for each award.

The Smalleys have been to over 6,025 schools and have spoken to 4,150,000 students since May 2010, where they have been raising awareness about the immeasurable loss experienced through bullying. The recognition and success of their effort was acknowledged on the 10th of March, 2011, when they met Mr. and Mrs. Obama, the President and the First Lady of the United States at The White House.

About Stand for the Silent

Stand for the Silent (SFTS) was established in 2010 to confront the growing crisis of bullying and teen suicide. Founded by Kirk and Laura Smalley, whose 11-year-old son Ty tragically took his own life due to relentless bullying, the organization is committed to raising awareness about the profound effects of bullying. Visit SFTS's main website at https://standforthesilent.org/ .

