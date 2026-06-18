Stand Launches Florida Hurricane Insurance Program Built to Strengthen Homes, Not Just Cover Them

With over $10 billion in insured property, Stand is the first carrier to actively fund and coordinate hurricane mitigation with homeowners

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand today launches its first open market hurricane insurance offering in Florida, a program built on a straightforward idea: understand what makes a home more vulnerable to hurricanes, connect homeowners with the improvements that matter most, and reduce their premiums based on those changes.

Traditional insurers price risk by zip code based on past disasters. But storms are getting more severe and frequent, and the past no longer predicts the future. Stand's approach is rooted in understanding what makes individual homes more resilient to the specific hazards they face.

Here's how it works:

Simulate: The Stand World Model uses physics-based analysis to understand how catastrophes interact with individual structures down to specific property features and how they affect survivability. The model was developed and validated in California's wildfire-prone communities, and now, Stand is deploying this same approach for hurricane risk in Florida.





The Stand World Model uses physics-based analysis to understand how catastrophes interact with individual structures down to specific property features and how they affect survivability. The model was developed and validated in California's wildfire-prone communities, and now, Stand is deploying this same approach for hurricane risk in Florida. Strengthen: Stand actively coordinates the work of fortifying a home – from building a network of trusted contractors to identifying affordable solutions – so homeowners don't have to figure it out alone. For qualifying early customers, Stand is gifting smart water leak detection devices and covering the first year of monitoring at no cost. The company has also pre-negotiated discounted rates with vetted contractors and helps facilitate scheduling directly, so protecting a home is as seamless as getting insured. Stand may even help finance the cost of mitigation.





Stand actively coordinates the work of fortifying a home – from building a network of trusted contractors to identifying affordable solutions – so homeowners don't have to figure it out alone. For qualifying early customers, Stand is gifting smart water leak detection devices and covering the first year of monitoring at no cost. The company has also pre-negotiated discounted rates with vetted contractors and helps facilitate scheduling directly, so protecting a home is as seamless as getting insured. Stand may even help finance the cost of mitigation. Save: Mitigated homes receive discounts on their homeowner's premiums for the lifetime of their policy. In Florida, targeted upgrades like roof anchor clips and water shutoff valves can deliver premium savings of up to 40%, depending on the home and the mitigation improvements made, with mitigation that pays for itself.

Stand first entered Florida's market through the state's Citizens program, which transfers policies from Florida's insurer of last resort to private carriers. Stand's expansion in Florida is its first voluntary insurance offering, designed to provide accessible options for qualifying homeowners.

Florida has lived through the insurance crisis longer than any other state. For more than two decades, hurricanes have driven private carriers to insolvency, left policyholders stranded, and pushed hundreds of thousands into Citizens, a program designed as a safety net, not a long-term solution. The state has recorded 94 separate billion-dollar weather events since 1980.

"Aerospace engineers have modeled how wind tears apart structures for decades, and that science is at the core of how we think about home safety," said Dan Preston, co-founder and CEO of Stand. "We're bringing that same rigor to Florida by working with homeowners to understand what makes their homes stronger and rewarding them for taking action, instead of just charging them more because of where they live."

Stand's Florida operations are led by a team with deep roots in the state's insurance market. Its applied physics team combines backgrounds in aerospace, 3D modeling, and machine learning to understand real-world catastrophe risk at the level of individual homes.

About Stand

Stand protects and insures homes in catastrophe-exposed regions by partnering with homeowners to understand what drives their risk and physically strengthen their properties. The company's World Model, developed and validated in California's wildfire-prone communities, uses physics-based analysis to identify what makes individual homes more or less resilient — so homeowners know what they can do to reduce their risk and potentially lower their costs.

Stand underwrites and services policies issued by Concert Specialty Insurance Company (AM Best A-) in California and Stand Insurance Exchange (Demotech A) in Florida, reinsured by AM Best A and A+ reinsurers such as Arch, RenaissanceRe, Hannover, Nephila, and Hiscox. Stand is backed by Eclipse, Inspired Capital, Lowercarbon, and others. Learn more at standinsurance.com.

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SOURCE Stand Insurance