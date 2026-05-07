Stand Launches the Stand World Model, the First Physics-Native Frontier Model for the Built Environment

A foundation model for the physical world.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand, which insures and physically hardens catastrophe-exposed homes, today announced the Stand World Model, the first physics-native frontier model for the built environment. The model simulates how fire, wind, water, and seismic forces interact with individual structures at sub-meter resolution, computing the physical outcome of a catastrophic event structure by structure.

Where language models predict the next word and generative world models predict the next pixel, the Stand World Model computes the next physical state of a structure under fire, wind, water, or seismic load. It couples first-principles physics — computational fluid dynamics, structural thermal response, ember and debris transport — with AI-accelerated inference, making event simulation at population scale possible for the first time.

The same model spans wildfire, hurricane, severe convective storm, flood, and earthquake to identify the physical changes that move a structure from "destroyed" to "intact" tree by tree, wall by wall, window by window. Everyone exposed to the built environment depends on the same physics: an owner protecting their largest asset, a broker pricing a renewal, a realtor closing a deal where insurability decides the outcome, a developer choosing materials years before the next event tests them, a government deciding where mitigation dollars buy the most safety. The Stand World Model gives all of them physical truth to act on.

Stand is making this real today through insurance, the most proximate economic stakeholder of catastrophe. By combining insurance with direct resilience, Stand makes the economic engine work for homeowners: premiums fall, mitigation pays for itself, and capital flows toward what actually keeps a property standing. Stand-derived wildfire mitigations — removing the tree that would ignite the wall, screening the vents in the path of embers, replacing the fence that would carry fire to the house — can reduce a homeowner's premium by up to 60%.

"A billion-dollar disaster now hits America every 10 days. California alone has a $1.3 trillion coverage gap. The industry has tried to retreat and price its way out, but property owners remain exposed. The only real path forward is a safer, more resilient built world where insurance becomes less necessary. The only way to get there is to compute the specific changes that make a structure survive, then use insurance to reward homeowners for making them. We aren't trying to simply price risk more accurately. We're designing it out, structure by structure," said Dan Preston, Chief Executive Officer of Stand.

"The physics of how systems behave under external loads — like heat, wind, water, and seismic activity — has been computable for decades. From our founding, we intended to apply physics simulation outside of traditional engineering applications like aerospace. The constraint has always been resolution and scale: specialized engineers could simulate one system at a time. Now, the combination of high-resolution digital twins, modern compute, and the speed of AI inference allows us to apply these detailed, bespoke methods at scale. The Stand World Model lets us simulate a real home in its real environment at the fidelity it takes to actually answer whether a unique asset survives a specific event, and answer that question across a full portfolio," said Matt DiStefano, Chief Science Officer of Stand.

In a validation against the January 2025 Palisades, Eaton, and Thompson fires — the largest insured wildfire loss in history — the Stand World Model correctly predicted survival outcomes for 84% of structures it evaluated, compared with 46% for a leading traditional insurance model relying primarily on geospatial location data.

See the model in action at frontier.standinsurance.com.

About Stand

Stand protects and insures homes in catastrophe-exposed regions by simulating how they behave under fire, flood, and storm, then partnering with homeowners to physically harden them. The company's frontier model, The Stand World Model, builds a physics-based digital twin of each property and simulates its survivability, so homeowners know what drives their risk and what they can do to reduce it. Stand underwrites and services policies issued by Concert Specialty Insurance Company (AM Best A-) in California and Stand Insurance Exchange (Demotech A) in Florida, reinsured by AM Best A and A+ reinsurers such as Arch, RenaissanceRe, Hannover, Nephila, and Hiscox. Stand is backed by Eclipse, Inspired Capital, Lowercarbon, and others. Learn more at standinsurance.com.

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SOURCE Stand