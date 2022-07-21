Stand Out For Good, Inc. announces new brand president, new business

National fashion retailer hires Tana Ward and announces new business and organization

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Out For Good, Inc., parent company of popular women's fashion brand Altar'd State, announces the opening of a new contemporary home brand and welcomes Tana Ward as brand president, leading the San Francisco-based team.

"Stand Out For Good, Inc. understands what it means to lead in the lifestyle space, and I am proud to drive the vision and next phase of growth with this exceptional family of brands," said Ward. "I look forward to working closely with Chairman and CEO Aaron Walters to build the leading purpose-based home brand, making a difference every day for guests and communities in need."

Tana Ward brings over 25 years of retail industry experience driving growth, building teams and delivering industry-leading results as a senior executive at retailers like Gap, Inc., American Eagle Outfitters and Restoration Hardware. Tana served as chief merchandising officer at both American Eagle Outfitters and Restoration Hardware and was most recently co-president at Ben Soleimani, leading all functions of the business.

"We're delighted to welcome Tana Ward as our new brand president. Her experience and vision continue our growth in the consumer lifestyle space where we deliver quality products with unparalleled service and experience," said Aaron Walters, chairman and CEO of Stand Out For Good, Inc. "This new brand expands our reach further into the contemporary, curated lifestyle that we know our guest is searching for."

Most recently, the company announced the addition of Leila Heydari as head of design for Altar'd State. She will be leading the new Altar'd State design office in Los Angeles.

About Stand Out For Good, Inc.

Stand Out For Good, Inc. is a purpose-based, inspiring lifestyle and fashion family of brands rooted in community and committed to giving back. From welcoming experiences and warm associates to thoughtfully curated products in-store and online, Stand Out For Good, Inc. represents 127 Altar'd State stores, 35 Arula boutiques, six Vow'd boutiques and three Tullabee boutiques in 39 states. Stand Out For Good is built upon the founding principles of giving back and making a difference in the world. Locally in communities nationwide and globally too, Stand Out For Good, Inc. has partnered with over 4,000 nonprofits that provide relief, compassion, resources, education and love. To learn more about the Stand Out For Good, Inc. family of brands, visit their websites at altardstate.com, arula.com, vowdweddings.com and tullabee.com.

