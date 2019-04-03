Stand Together Announces 14 New High-Impact Partners

ARLINGTON, Va., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Together today announced new partnerships with 14 organizations that are helping individuals to break the cycle of poverty in America and realize their full potential.

The 14 organizations will be the eighth cohort to participate in Stand Together's Catalyst Program and join a growing national network of more than 130 high-performing organizations that are transforming communities across the country. The Catalyst Program offers organizational and leadership development along with peer networking, with the goal of helping transformative organizations grow and scale.

"We are building a network of the nation's most impactful community-based organizations and this new group is an inspiring addition," said Evan Feinberg, executive director of Stand Together. "People are capable of extraordinary things, and each of these organizations helps people tap into their unique gifts and talents to contribute to others. In the process, these social entrepreneurs are breaking barriers and helping people improve their lives."

Stand Together's Catalyst Program brings together nonprofits who have demonstrated success in addressing one or more of the root drivers of cyclical poverty. Through its highly-selective training and mentorship program, Stand Together works with Catalysts to support, strengthen, and scale their work across six issue areas: Addiction and Mental Health; Financial Empowerment and Entrepreneurship; Housing and Homelessness; In-Prison, Reentry and Second Chances; Workforce Development; and Youth and Education.

Organizations selected to the Catalyst Program also gain long-term access to Stand Together's Platform , connecting individuals, donors, fundraisers and skills-based volunteers to nonprofits.

The cohort will kick off with an opening summit on May 6, 2019, in Arlington, Virginia. Selected organizations include:

ABOUT STAND TOGETHER

Stand Together is a social change organization committed to breaking the cycle of poverty by supporting the creative solutions of individuals and communities around the country. Founded in 2016, Stand Together strengthens communities by investing in social change-makers that can break barriers for individuals in poverty so that they can realize their full potential. For more information visit: www.standtogetheragainstpoverty.org .

