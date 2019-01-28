Stand Together Commits $3.5 Million To Help Heal People Facing Addiction And Mental Health Issues

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Together announced today $3.5 million in commitments to continue its series of community-based investments during National Poverty Awareness Month. The latest grants will enable two of Stand Together's partner organizations – The Phoenix and Face It Together – to expand their work to break the cycle of poverty by empowering individuals struggling with mental health challenges and substance use disorders to access effective care and achieve self-sufficiency.

"The opioid crisis — and substance abuse more broadly — is devastating our country," said Evan Feinberg, Executive Director of Stand Together. "For millions, poverty, mental health struggles and addiction form a messy, tangled web of challenges that are difficult, if not impossible, to solve without support. But our partners in this area are helping people make great strides: The Phoenix is not only helping thousands overcome their addictions, but they are also removing stigma by celebrating sobriety; and Face It Together is helping so many by empowering peer coaches and by using a game-changing tool, the Recovery Capital Index, to better understand, predict and prevent substance abuse."

The number of individuals in America who struggle with mental health conditions and addiction is astounding. More than twenty million Americans struggle with substance abuse, nearly 44 million have a mental health issue of some kind and 8.5 million deal with both at once. Many rehabilitation programs fail to provide a supportive community or to target the root causes of addiction and mental health challenges. The result is a national relapse rate of 40 to 60 percent, with many individuals and even generations stuck in a cycle of poverty, illness and self-destructive behavior.

Stand Together invests in organizations that believe in the power of community to transform the lives of individuals stuck in this cycle. Stand Together's Catalysts help men and women living with addiction and mental health challenges through a variety of innovative programs that emphasize stability and well-being.

"Stand Together has been instrumental in helping our growth throughout the country over the last three years by working with us to develop every aspect of our organization in addition to their significant financial support," said Scott Strode, Founder and National Executive Director of The Phoenix. "We are grateful for this 2019 investment which will allow us to reach more communities and help thousands of more people to rise, recover and live."

About Addiction and Mental Healthy Catalyst Network members:

Face It Together (CO) $500,000 Stand Together Investment

Located in Denver, Colorado, Face It Together is an evidence-based nonprofit that works with individuals and employers to provide tailored peer coaching to people struggling with substance abuse. Their unique approach includes working with employers to help reduce stigma and using science through their innovative Recovery Capital Index to track key milestones in a person's recovery journey.

Stand Together will partner with Face it Together to help them achieve deeper impact in Denver by getting dramatically more people with drug and alcohol addiction and their loved ones well.

The Phoenix (CO+) $3 million Stand Together Investment

The Phoenix is a nationwide, fitness-based nonprofit that offers a free sober, active community to individuals who have suffered from a substance use disorder and to those who choose a sober life. Using a peer support model, they help members heal and rebuild their lives while also striving to eliminate stigma around recovery.

Stand Together continues to work with The Phoenix to help them build capabilities and infrastructure for long-term sustainability and growth, while also increasing national awareness through strategic partnerships in local communities.

These organizations are part of Stand Together's growing Catalyst Network of more than 115 community-based organizations working to break the cycle of poverty in America across six issue areas: Addiction and Mental Health; Financial Empowerment and Entrepreneurship; Housing and Homelessness; In-Prison, Reentry and Second Chances; Workforce Development; and Youth and Education. Throughout National Poverty Awareness Month, Stand Together will be announcing additional investments in some of the most effective members of its Catalyst Network. To see more work by Stand Together's Catalysts in the Addiction and Mental Health portfolio, click here.

Stand Together is a social change organization committed to breaking the cycle of poverty by supporting the creative solutions of individuals and communities around the country. Founded in 2016, Stand Together strengthens communities by investing in social change-makers that can break barriers for individuals in poverty so that they can realize their full potential.

For more information on these Catalysts, Stand Together's Catalyst Network and how to get involved, www.StandTogetherAgainstPoverty.org. To join the National Poverty Awareness Month conversation, follow @StandTgthr and #PovertyAwareness.

