Stand Together Foundation Announces 15 New Nonprofit Partners

Stand Together Foundation today announced new partnerships with 15 nonprofit organizations working to break the cycle of poverty across the country. Leaders from these selected organizations will participate in the Stand Together Foundation Catalyst Program, a cohort-based management and peer-networking program to encourage innovation and growth of their organizations.

Catalyst organizations are chosen based on their potential to change the way the country thinks about, talks about, and tackles poverty. Each organization must demonstrate a firm belief in the extraordinary potential of all people and a track record of success helping individuals escape poverty rather than merely endure it.

"We are thrilled to welcome 15 new game-changing organizations into the Stand Together Foundation Catalyst network," said Evan Feinberg, executive director of Stand Together Foundation. "These 15 organizations represent social entrepreneur-led nonprofits that believe in people and empower them from the bottom-up. We are excited to help these organizations grow, scale, and replicate so they can help more people transform their lives and inspire others to follow their lead."

The Catalyst Program is a six-month management and peer-learning training program. The experience equips leaders with the strategic foundation to deepen their impact and expand their reach, and some to eventually share their solutions nationwide. The program serves as an on-ramp to long-term partnership with Stand Together Foundation, including management coaching, leadership development, operational support, and access to a community of entrepreneurial peers, influential philanthropists, and business leaders.

Organizations undergo an extensive vetting process and are accepted into the program based on proven outcomes and potential for scale and cultural impact. The selected organizations will join a Catalyst network of 180 high-impact, high-potential nonprofits across 47 states transforming the lives of more than a million Americans.

The program launches September 15, 2020. The following is a full list of the new Catalyst organizations:

