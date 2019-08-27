Stand Together Foundation Announces Partnership With Shaun Alexander's Freshman Focus + Freshman Player Awards

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Together Foundation, in partnership with former Alabama standout and NFL legend Shaun Alexander and the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), today announced its title sponsorship of a series of college football awards for the 2019 season honoring the nation's top freshman student-athletes. Highlighted by the Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year Award, Stand Together Foundation will also sponsor the 32-member FWAA Freshman All-American Team along with two other Shaun Alexander Awards recognizing inspirational and breakout performances by freshman student-athletes.

"Shaun's legacy in the sports world is only matched by the legacy he's building as a dedicated social entrepreneur working with the most effective nonprofits across the country to help people in poverty to transform their lives," said Evan Feinberg, executive director of Stand Together Foundation. "We are thrilled to team with Shaun and the FWAA to sponsor these awards recognizing the top freshman who are looking to follow in Shaun's footsteps to fulfill their own potential -- not just in athletics but also as drivers of positive transformation in communities."

Alexander burst on to the college football scene as a freshman with a record-setting 291-yard, four-touchdown performance in Alabama's 26-0 victory over rival LSU in 1996. He later went on to a standout career in the NFL, earning MVP honors in 2005 after setting a then single-season record for touchdowns while also leading the league in rushing.

"Stand Together Foundation's sponsorship of these awards will allow us to continue our work together with a new focus in helping these student-athletes excel off the field," said Alexander.

Stand Together Foundation's partnership with Shaun Alexander is part of the organization's mission to help individuals around the country use their unique abilities to transform lives and communities. Committed to breaking the cycle of persistent poverty by empowering social entrepreneurs to innovatively address its root causes, Stand Together Foundation is proud to help inspire young athletes with outstanding leadership potential and strong character to use their talents to help others thrive.

Each of the Shaun Alexander Award winners receive a custom trophy and, along with the 32 members of the FWAA Freshman-All American Team, will receive a gold coin emblazoned with the eight core characteristics that Alexander lives by: Leader, Faith, Character, Passion, Focus, Talent, Ambassador and Legend.

Clemson University Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the recipient of the inaugural Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year Award presented by Stand Together Foundation last season after leading the Tigers to the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship. Additionally, University of Nebraska's Adrian Martinez was presented the 2019 Shaun Alexander Inspirational Freshman of the Year Award and Purdue University's Rondale Moore received the 2019 Shaun Alexander Freshman Breakout Performance of the Year award.

Stand Together Foundation will also be the title sponsor of Alexander's "Finish The Game" podcast throughout the upcoming season and will have featured content on the FWAA's Freshman Focus platforms. For more information, please visit: TheFreshmanFocus.com or follow along on Instagram at @thefreshmanfocus for key players to watch, highlights of athletes and programs doing good within their communities, Stand Together Foundation partner highlights of innovative social entrepreneurs at work and more.

About Stand Together Foundation

Stand Together Foundation is breaking the cycle of poverty by supporting the creative solutions of individuals and communities around the country. Our goal is to help effective, high-performing social entrepreneurs maximize impact—to help them help more—by bringing a business-like approach to the social sector. The result is a vetted Catalyst Network of some of the most highly effective and top-performing non-profits in the U.S. that are helping people in poverty transform their lives. Learn more at standtogetherfoundation.org.

