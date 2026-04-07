STAND TOGETHER VENTURES LAB INVESTS IN LEARNINGSPRING AS SCHOOL CHOICE BECOMES A DEFINING ISSUE FOR AMERICAN FAMILIES

ARLINGTON, Va., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Together Ventures Lab ( STVL3, LLC), an early-stage investment firm that backs entrepreneurs solving the country's most pressing problems, today announced its investment in LearningSpring, a school choice management platform simplifying K–12 school choice for families, schools, and states. The investment comes amid a nationwide shift, as ESA, voucher, and scholarship programs have expanded across 34 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico and 75% of U.S. parents—about 46 million nationwide—considered, searched for, or enrolled at least one child in a new or different school, the highest level recorded in five years.

"Families want more than proximity when it comes to choosing a school for their child," said Jonathan Jou, Managing Director, Head of Investments for Stand Together Ventures Lab. "LearningSpring is building the infrastructure that turns school choice policy into a real, accessible experience for families. Their track record, combined with the momentum behind ESA legislation nationally, makes this exactly the kind of investment we back."

Policy has moved faster than the infrastructure to support it — and LearningSpring is closing that gap by empowering families to take charge of their children's education. LearningSpring's platform unifies school discovery, eligibility, enrollment, and funding in one place. Families can browse and compare schools across public, charter, private, microschool, and hybrid models, check their eligibility for ESA, scholarship, and voucher programs, and manage applications and funding through the platform's Education Freedom Wallet™. For scholarship-granting organizations (SGOs), LearningSpring provides family application management, donor portals, funds disbursements, and audit-ready compliance reporting — turning a fragmented administrative burden into a streamlined operation.

"As a mom, I have experienced how confusing school choice can be when families are left to navigate policy on their own," said Cecilia Retelle Zywicki, CEO and Co-founder of LearningSpring. "Families are our north star, and our conviction is simple: School choice should mean clarity, not confusion. That's why preventing fraud through accountability and transparency is non-negotiable, and creating awareness with clarity and usability is imperative. We are excited and proud to work alongside partners like Stand Together Ventures Lab to build an education system worthy of that trust."

The investment adds LearningSpring to STVL's growing education portfolio, reflecting the firm's core belief that improving outcomes for every child requires moving beyond a one-size-fits-all system toward learning tailored to each student's unique gifts, interests, and needs.

About LearningSpring

LearningSpring is The School Choice Management Platform that helps states, schools, families, SGOs, and providers run modern education freedom programs with clarity and accountability. It unifies school discovery, eligibility, applications, payments, and compliance, enabling partners to operate ESA, voucher, and tax credit scholarship programs at scale on a single platform. LearningSpring's solutions, including the School Choice Marketplace, Education Freedom Wallet™, Federal Tax Credit Management, and complete School Choice Management for States, help families find their best-fit learning options, help schools and SGOs steward scholarships responsibly, and help states deliver transparent, auditable programs. Create a free family account, claim a school profile, and learn more at https://learningspring.com.

About Stand Together Ventures Lab (STVL)

Stand Together Ventures Lab (STVL) is an early-stage investment firm that backs entrepreneurs solving the country's most pressing problems. Aligned with the broader Stand Together vision, STVL invests in disruptive technologies and business models in healthcare, education, and economic mobility. To learn more visit: www.stventureslab.com

SOURCE Stand Together Ventures Lab