Stand-up 2 Racism: Take the Black Talent Challenge! We're Looking for the Next Beyonce and Kayne West

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic conditions for people of color have reached its lowest point since the Great Recession of 2010. Enduring a long-standing history of discrimination, and prejudice, the black culture is demanding an end to racism.

Our mission is to challenge the status quo by fighting racism and increase employment opportunities for African Americans in the entertainment industry. Take the Black Talent Challenge! will help us find the next superstar of song and dance, to achieve success and the American dream.

Bruce Scher, Director said, "We hope to raise awareness of racial inequality by contributing 25% of our profits to educational and cultural organizations such as Black Lives Matter, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Feed America, and the NAACP."

We will publish a monthly newsletter highlighting positive news developments to our members, through press releases and advertising to the general public.

