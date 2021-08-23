Stand-up Paddleboard Market | Evolving Opportunities with Airhead Sports Group and Boardworks Surf and Sup. | Technavio

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Stand-up Paddleboard Market Analysis Report by Product (Inflatables and Hardboards), Distribution Channel (Sports goods retailers, Department stores, and online retailers), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/stand-up-paddleboard-market-industry-analysis

The stand-up paddleboard market is driven by the growing adoption of surfing in adventure tourism. In addition, the innovations in SUPs are anticipated to boost the growth of the Stand-up Paddleboard Market. However, one of the foremost factors impeding market growth is competition from low-cost vendors.

Major Stand-up Paddleboard Companies:

Airhead Sports Group

Boardworks Surf and Sup.

Cascadia Board Co.

LAIRDSTANDUP

Red Paddle Co.

Starboard

SUP ATX LLC

Tahe Outdoors France SASU

Tower

Wenonah Canoe

Stand-up Paddleboard Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Inflatables - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hardboards - size and forecast 2020-2025

Stand-up Paddleboard Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Sports goods retailers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Department stores - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online retailers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Stand-up Paddleboard Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

