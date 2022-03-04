Stand-up Paddleboard Market size to grow by USD 108.21 million | Growing adoption of surfing in adventure tourism to drive growth | Technavio

Vendor Insights

Global stand-up paddleboard is highly fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. Global players are focusing on establishing a strong footprint across geographies by increasing the distribution of their products and introducing high-quality stand-up paddleboards. Similarly, well-established vendors are trying to remain competitive and occupy a major portion of the market by establishing a strong customer base.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Airhead Sports Group

Boardworks Surf and Sup.

Cascadia Board Co.

LAIRDSTANDUP

Red Paddle Co.

Starboard

SUP ATX LLC

Tahe Outdoors France SASU

Tower

Wenonah Canoe

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities for stand-up paddleboard manufacturers during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 38% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. Factors such as the growing interest in recreational sports activities, an increasing number of overseas and domestic tourists, rapid growth in surfing championships and events, and the presence of prominent vendors are driving the growth of the stand-up paddleboard market in North America.

The US and Canada are the two major markets for stand-up paddleboards in North America. The growth of inbound tourism in the US is one of the major factors boosting the demand for surfing. Similarly, in Canada surfing has gained significant popularity owing to the increasing tourism in the country.

On the other hand, APAC will emerge as the fastest-growing region for the stand-up paddleboard market. Participation in stand-up paddleboarding is increasing in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. China is emerging as a major manufacturer of stand-up paddleboards and it also exports them to western countries. Moreover, many beaches across Australia's coastline offer stand-up paddleboarding activities, such as paddling in calm waters, surfboarding, SUP yoga classes, and SUP lessons and exercises. All these factors are increasing the demand for stand-up paddleboards in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as France, Germany, and Australia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for stand-up paddleboards during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The stand-up paddleboard market share growth by the inflatables segment will be significant during the forecast period. Inflatable stand-up paddleboards cost less than hardboard stand-up paddleboards, which is one of the key factors driving the segment's growth. They are highly popular among first-time stand-up paddleboarding participants, beginners, SUP rental stores, and training schools. They are also durable, offer portability, and require less storage space. All these factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The stand-up paddleboard market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of surfing in adventure tourism. The demand for adventure activities is gaining popularity with the rapid growth of the millennial population, growing disposable income, and increasing popularity of adventure tourism. To capitalize on this growing consumer interest, most travel agencies across the globe are offering a wide range of adventure activities in their tour packages to attract customers. Stand-up paddleboard is one of the commonly adopted adventure activities owing to the reduced risk of accidents. Therefore, with the growing adoption of surfing in adventure tourism, the demand for stand-up paddleboards is expected to increase during the forecast period.

However, the increasing competition from low-cost vendors will reduce the growth opportunities for vendors. The market is saturated with several low-quality manufacturing companies that primarily compete on product pricing. These companies provide products at extremely competitive rates to attract more customers. But most of these products fail to meet industry standards in terms of materials used and process quality. The influx of such products will have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Stand-up Paddleboard Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 108.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, France, Canada, Germany, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airhead Sports Group, Boardworks Surf and Sup., Cascadia Board Co., LAIRDSTANDUP, Red Paddle Co., Starboard, SUP ATX LLC, Tahe Outdoors France SASU, Tower, and Wenonah Canoe Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

