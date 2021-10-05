Stand-up Paddleboard Market to grow by $108.21 Million from 2021 to 2025 |Technavio

The growing adoption of surfing in adventure tourism is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as competition from low-cost vendors will hamper the market growth.

Stand-up Paddleboard Market: Product Landscape

The stand-up paddleboard market has been segmented by product into the following segments:-

Inflatables

Hardboards

Stand-up Paddleboard Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into the following:-

Sports goods retailers

Department stores

Online retailers

Stand-up Paddleboard Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into:-

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America.

Companies Covered:

Airhead Sports Group

Boardworks Surf and Sup.

Cascadia Board Co.

LAIRDSTANDUP

Red Paddle Co.

Starboard

SUP ATX LLC

Tahe Outdoors France SASU

Tower

Wenonah Canoe

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Stand-up Paddleboard Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 108.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, France, Canada, Germany, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airhead Sports Group, Boardworks Surf and Sup., Cascadia Board Co., LAIRDSTANDUP, Red Paddle Co., Starboard, SUP ATX LLC, Tahe Outdoors France SASU, Tower, and Wenonah Canoe Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

