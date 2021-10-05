Stand-up Paddleboard Market to grow by $108.21 Million from 2021 to 2025 |Technavio

Oct 05, 2021, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The stand-up paddleboard market is expected to grow by $108.21 million from 2021 to 2025 period. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6%.
The growing adoption of surfing in adventure tourism is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as competition from low-cost vendors will hamper the market growth.
Stand-up Paddleboard Market: Product Landscape
The stand-up paddleboard market has been segmented by product into the following segments:-
- Inflatables
- Hardboards
Stand-up Paddleboard Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into the following:-
- Sports goods retailers
- Department stores
- Online retailers
Stand-up Paddleboard Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, the market has been segmented into:-
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America.
Companies Covered:
- Airhead Sports Group
- Boardworks Surf and Sup.
- Cascadia Board Co.
- LAIRDSTANDUP
- Red Paddle Co.
- Starboard
- SUP ATX LLC
- Tahe Outdoors France SASU
- Tower
- Wenonah Canoe
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
|
Stand-up Paddleboard Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 108.21 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.09
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, France, Canada, Germany, and Australia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Airhead Sports Group, Boardworks Surf and Sup., Cascadia Board Co., LAIRDSTANDUP, Red Paddle Co., Starboard, SUP ATX LLC, Tahe Outdoors France SASU, Tower, and Wenonah Canoe
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
