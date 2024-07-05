Stand-Up Pouches Market size is set to grow by USD 15.72 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand for convenient packaging in food industry to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stand-up pouches market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.72 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period. Growing demand for convenient packaging in food industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing vendor initiatives to promote sustainable packaging. However, hermetic seal protection challenge in stand-up pouches poses a challenge. Key market players include Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Bryce Corp., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Flexible Packaging LLC, Glenroy Inc., Guala Pack S.p.a., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Plc, Packman Packaging Pvt. Ltd., ProAmpac Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Wihuri International Oy.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Food and beverages, Personal care and cosmetics, Healthcare, and Others), Type (Aseptic pouches, Standard pouches, and Retort pouches), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Bryce Corp., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Flexible Packaging LLC, Glenroy Inc., Guala Pack S.p.a., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Plc, Packman Packaging Pvt. Ltd., ProAmpac Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Wihuri International Oy

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global stand-up pouches market is experiencing growth due to the increasing focus on sustainable packaging solutions. End-user industries, including food and beverage, medical, and personal care, are shifting towards eco-friendly alternatives for their products. Vendors are responding to this trend by introducing sustainable packaging initiatives, such as Amcor's AmLite Standard Recyclable stand-up pouches, which are metal-free and recyclable. Biopolymers, renewable plastic materials derived from biomass like corn, wheat, and sugarcane, are emerging as a sustainable solution. With the availability of bio-based raw materials such as cornstarch, sugarcane, and potato starch, the use of bioplastics is expected to rise. Consumer preference for sustainable packaging materials, including plant-based options, is increasing, with over 80% of Americans reportedly encountering plant-based products. This trend is expected to positively impact the growth of the global stand-up pouches market during the forecast period.

The Stand-Up Pouches market is witnessing significant growth in various industries, including food and beverage, tea, skincare creams, shampoos, ice-cream mixes, yogurt, baby food, fruit juices, salad dressings, and sauces. Plastic materials like polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyamide (PA), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and bioplastics are commonly used for manufacturing these pouches. Food and beverage applications dominate the market, with liquid pouches for juices, sauces, and condiments, and solid pouches for snacks, pet food, and ready-to-cook or ready-to-eat food. Aseptic, retort, standard, hot-filled, and spouted pouches cater to diverse requirements. Market trends include the use of metal (foil) and polyester (PET) laminates, films, and solutions for enhanced protection and longer shelf life. Sustainability is a key focus, with raw material suppliers addressing consumer demands for eco-friendly alternatives. Retailers, consumers, and traders benefit from the convenience, portability, and cost-effectiveness of stand-up pouches. Non-food items like shampoos, skincare creams, and pet food are also gaining popularity. Innovations such as zippers and spouts further enhance consumer experience.

Market Challenges

In the stand-up pouch market, maintaining the integrity of the hermetic seal is of utmost importance. Improper handling during processing can negatively impact the seal, leading to abrasion, leaks, or blisters. During pouch filling, it's crucial to ensure the pouch is filled to an appropriate level without product contacting the sealed area to prevent seal contamination and failure. Excess air content in filled pouches, particularly inert non-condensable gases like carbon dioxide, can stress seals during thermal processing. Seals are formed using heat-sealable layers, primarily polypropylene, and sealing methods include induction, ultrasonic, contact sealer, and dielectric. Contamination from moisture, oil, or food particles during hermetic sealing can compromise the seal area. These challenges can lead to significant losses for manufacturers due to defective pouches and consumer dissatisfaction, thereby negatively impacting the growth of the global stand-up pouches market.

The Stand-Up Pouches market encompasses both liquid and solid pouches, used for various applications including food, beverages, non-food items, and homecare products. Challenges in this industry include the need for spouts and zippers for liquid pouches, and ensuring sustainability through the use of recyclable materials. Food and beverage segments, such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meals, gourmet products, grains, frozen fruit pulp, and frozen fruits, dominate the market. Raw material supply, particularly for plastics, foils, paper, and aseptic pouches, is a key consideration. Retailers, consumers, traders, and manufacturers all seek lightweight, top-notch packaging solutions, with closure types like zippers and spouts enhancing convenience. Competition comes from traditional rigid packaging like metal cans and bottles, as well as flexible plastic packaging. Sustainability and consumer preferences for eco-friendly options are driving innovation in this dynamic market.

Segment Overview

This stand-up pouches market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Food and beverages

1.2 Personal care and cosmetics

1.3 Healthcare

1.4 Others Type 2.1 Aseptic pouches

2.2 Standard pouches

2.3 Retort pouches Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Food and beverages- The Stand-Up Pouches market is experiencing significant growth due to their convenience and versatility. These pouches offer extended shelf life and protection against light and oxygen, making them ideal for various industries such as food, beverages, and chemicals. Their lightweight and portable design also increases their popularity. Major players in this market include Amcor, Sealed Air Corporation, and Mondi Group, who are continuously innovating to meet consumer demands.

Research Analysis

Stand-up pouches are a type of flexible packaging that have gained significant popularity in recent years due to their versatility and convenience. These pouches come in two main varieties: liquid stand-up pouches and solid stand-up pouches. Liquid pouches are commonly used for beverages, while solid pouches are ideal for packaged food items such as breakfast cereals, ready-to-eat meals, grains, frozen fruit pulp, and frozen fruits. Non-food items like baby food and pet food also make use of stand-up pouches. These pouches offer advantages over traditional rigid packaging like metal cans and bottles, as they are lighter, more portable, and take up less space. Stand-up pouches are made from various materials including Polyester (PET), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyamide (PA), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Metal (Foil). Aseptic technology is also used in some stand-up pouches to ensure the preservation of food and beverages without the need for refrigeration. Features like spouts and zippers make these pouches even more convenient for consumers.

Market Research Overview

Stand-up pouches, also known as stand-up bags or stand-up sacks, are a type of flexible packaging that have gained significant popularity in recent years. These pouches, which can hold both liquids and solids, are commonly used for packaging food, beverages, and non-food items. Liquid stand-up pouches are popular for beverages like juice, energy drinks, and flavored juices, while solid stand-up pouches are used for snacks, cereals, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food, and even homecare products. The use of spouts and zippers makes these pouches convenient for consumers. Sustainability is a key consideration in the stand-up pouch market, with an increasing focus on using recyclable materials and reducing the weight of the pouches. Raw material supply, particularly for plastics like polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyamide (PA), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), as well as bioplastics material, is a critical factor in the market. The stand-up pouch market caters to a wide range of industries, including food, beverage, pet food, and homecare. Retailers, consumers, and traders all benefit from the lightweight and convenient nature of these pouches. Flexible stand-up pouches are increasingly being preferred over traditional rigid packaging like metal cans and bottles for their flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use. Aseptic, retort, standard, hot-filled, and other types of stand-up pouches are used for various applications, from sauces and dips to condiments, ice-cream mixes, yogurt, baby food, and fruit juices. The closure type, whether zipper or spout, is also an essential consideration in the design and manufacturing of these pouches. Overall, the stand-up pouch market is a dynamic and growing industry that continues to innovate and adapt to meet the changing needs of consumers and businesses.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Food And Beverages



Personal Care And Cosmetics



Healthcare



Others

Type

Aseptic Pouches



Standard Pouches



Retort Pouches

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

