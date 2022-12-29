Stand Up Therapeutics Co., Ltd, located in South Korea, is a gene therapy company for paralyzed patients with spinal cord injury. Stand Up Therapeutics announced that it had signed an agreement with VectorBuilder Inc., a global leader in gene delivery solutions, to manufacture a GMP grade gene delivery system.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VectorBuilder is the world's largest supplier of customized vectors for viral and non-viral gene delivery, operating as a multinational corporation headquartered in Chicago, USA with offices in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Australia and Israel. Currently, more than 80,000 custom vectors are produced annually for numerous researchers around the world. VectorBuilder has GMP facilities for gene delivery systems, and supplies gene therapy products and delivery systems for thousands of institutions around the world and more than 50,000 customers, including all the leading pharmaceutical companies and major universities. We are supplying gene therapy products and delivery systems.

Stand Up Therapeutics Signed with VectorBuilder for World’s First Gene Therapy Supply for Paraplegia Patient

According to Stand Up Therapeutics, through this agreement, VectorBuilder will produce and supply gene therapy products designed by Stand Up Therapeutics in the future. The plan is to dominate the world market.

VectorBuilder's Chief Scientist Bruce Lahn said, "VectorBuilder is very interested in Stand Up Therapeutics's gene therapy for the treatment of paralysis at the global level. As a world leader in the design and GMP manufacturing of gene delivery vectors, I hope it would be a good opportunity for VectorBuilder to supply this product to Stand Up for patients worldwide."

Stand Up Therapeutics CEO Dr. Junsang Yoo said, "Stand Up Therapeutics is the only one in the world that has the technology that treats paralyzed patients due to spinal cord injury using own developed direct lineage reprogramming technology (STUP-001). Members of Stand Up Therapeutics is putting full efforts in developing a treatment for patients suffering from paralysis due to traumatic injury." Also, "With the direct cross-differentiation PIPELINE technology, Stand Up Therapeutics plans to develop treatments for Parkinson's disease (STUP-002), stroke (STUP-003), spinal stenosis (STUP-004) and myocardial infarction (STUP-005) in the future."

For STUP-001, the spinal cord injury (SCI) gene therapy treatment, they are getting into IIT Clinical phase I/IIa study in 2023 1Q with 4 paraplegia patients.

About Stand Up Therapeutics Co., Ltd.

Stand Up Therapeutics Co., Ltd. is a company that develops gene therapy of nerve cell regeneration using leading edge technology that converts fibroblasts into motor neurons in in vivo. Using the direct lineage reprogramming technique, a goal of Stand Up Therapeutics is to treat paralyzed patients due to spinal cord and brain injury and to relieve the suffering of mild and severe paralyzed patients of about 1.9% of the world's population. Stand Up Therapeutics will serve the development of direct reprogramming technology and plan to expand the pipeline through R&D of safer and more efficient direct reprogramming methods and gene therapy.

