Stand Up To Cancer & Major League Baseball Launch New PSA For Celebration Of 11 Years Of Collaboration - And "For All The Moments We Stand Up"

The new broadcast PSA will center on the lighthearted touchpoints that are iconic to baseball— standing to catch a foul ball, catching a bag of peanuts from a vendor, being featured on the jumbotron— before building up to the moving placard finale, which underscores the remarkable impact of standing together as one powerful, united force. The campaign, launching in July, will come to life across print, digital, radio and out-of-home media, including placements throughout the 2019 World Series presented by YouTubeTV.

The PSA is the latest collaboration between SU2C and MLB, marking MLB's 11th year as a supporter of SU2C. To date, MLB has pledged more than $50 million to SU2C's collaborative cancer research programs, providing invaluable support for research which has helped lead to six FDA approvals for new cancer therapies.

"We are proud that our partnership with Stand Up To Cancer has had a significant impact on cancer research over the last decade," said Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. "This year's campaign is yet another example of our sport's commitment to raising awareness around this disease until every person who is battling cancer becomes a survivor."

"The unparalleled support from our founding donor, MLB, has been nothing short of incredible," said Rusty Robertson, SU2C co-founder. "Each year, the sight of thousands of fans from all walks of life, standing together, holding placards in support and in memory of loved ones, is such a powerful and emotional moment. MLB has amplified SU2C's rallying cry across the nation, underscoring that almost all of us are touched by cancer in some way and no one is alone in this. We must continue to come together and raise our voices."

The broadcast and English and Spanish language print PSAs feature Uzo Aduba, Jordana Brewster, Matt Damon, Zachary Levi, Joe Manganiello and Candice Patton, whose lives have all been touched by cancer in some way. The broadcast PSA also includes Connor, an Ewing sarcoma survivor, and Marshella, a breast cancer survivor. The broadcast PSA was developed by SU2C and produced by Shark Pig, an LA-based production company that produces everything from online ads to feature-length documentary films. Jesse Fleece, a Highland Park-based director who blends comedy and drama to tell human stories of love, hope and redemption, directed the PSA. The print campaign was produced by SU2C with photography by photographer Andrew Eccles, and art direction by Paul Moore.

In 2008, Major League Baseball, including its 30 Clubs, became the founding donor of SU2C. Since then, MLB has played a pivotal role in helping to fund groundbreaking research that translates to lifesaving treatments for cancer patients, pledging more than $50 million to support SU2C's innovative research programs. In 2011, MLB and SU2C created the first-ever "placard moment" at the MLB All-Star Game. The placard moments have been a part of each All-Star Game and World Series, with tens of thousands of fans, players, umpires and stadium staff pausing to honor a loved one affected by cancer.

Over the past 11 years, SU2C's collaboration with MLB has brought the cause into the homes of millions of baseball fans across the country. In addition to the impactful placard moments, SU2C and MLB have launched numerous campaigns to celebrate their collaboration including past PSAs involving SU2C ambassadors Steve Carell, Jake Gyllenhaal, Colin Hanks and Ken Jeong. MLB has provided a platform to significantly amplify SU2C's mission and make significant strides toward the day when all cancer patients become long-term cancer survivors.

About Stand Up To Cancer

Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) raises funds to accelerate the pace of research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. SU2C, a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was established in 2008 by film and media leaders who utilize the industry's resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, and to increase awareness about cancer prevention as well as progress being made in the fight against the disease. Under the direction of our Scientific Advisory Committee, led by Nobel Laureate Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D., SU2C operates rigorous, competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and ensure collaboration across research programs.

Current members of the SU2C Council of Founders and Advisors (CFA) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, Ellen Ziffren, and Kathleen Lobb. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, has served as SU2C's president and CEO since 2011.

For more information on Stand Up To Cancer, please visit StandUpToCancer.org.

About MLB

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Major League Baseball is the best-attended sport in North America, and since 2004, MLB has enjoyed its best-attended seasons in the history of the game. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

