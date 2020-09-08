Stand Up To Cancer and Rally Health Announce "Make the Healthy Call" Campaign to Raise Awareness For Cancer Prevention and Screening

The "Make the Healthy Call" campaign kicks off on Sept. 8 with broadcast, print and digital PSAs featuring CBS' James Brown and Bill Cowher , as well as digital and print PSAs featuring TNT's Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson , with additional PSAs to follow in 2021. In addition to highlighting everyday ways to reduce cancer risk, the campaign drives the public to TakeAHealthyStand.org to take a pledge to get screened for cancer. When taking the online pledge, users are provided with a personalized list of screenings, such as cervical or colon cancer screening, as well as preventive care options and tips for healthy living.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored how critical it is for all of us to maintain a healthy lifestyle," said James Brown, award-winning CBS Sports broadcaster. "Making healthy choices is key to overall well-being. That is why I'm so passionate, now more than ever, to join Stand Up To Cancer and Rally to highlight the importance of healthy behaviors and preventive cancer screening."

"The pandemic's impact on the sports community has been challenging to say the least," said Stand Up To Cancer co-founder Lisa Paulsen. "But the strength, passion and resiliency of this community is second to none. While we've certainly missed game days, it's wonderful to have our incredible Stand Up To Cancer Ambassadors lend their voice during this difficult time to empower fans to take control of their personal health."

Cancer screenings can help identify a cancer diagnosis early, before symptoms appear, which can save lives. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends regular screenings for certain types of cancers, including cervical, breast and colon cancers. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many cancer screenings being put on hold to conserve essential medical resources and to lower the risk of spreading the virus. For example, there has been a 94% drop in screening rates for cervical, breast and colon cancers compared to the same timeframe in previous years. As stay-at-home orders start to relax in many parts of the country, medical centers have begun providing routine cancer screenings again and patients are encouraged to speak with their physician to see if cancer screening is right for them at this time.

"Early screening and detection can be a vital tool in saving lives by catching cancer before it progresses and we are immensely grateful for our ongoing collaboration with Rally Health," said Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, CEO, Stand Up To Cancer. "Since screenings were delayed in the early days of the pandemic, it's now more important than ever for people to prioritize having a conversation about preventive cancer screenings with their physician."

"Cancer isn't taking a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that's why Rally's collaboration with SU2C and its dedicated ambassadors is critical to sharing our message that taking steps to live a healthier lifestyle can lower the risk of developing cancer," said Brenda Yang, COO, Rally Health, which is part of the Optum business of UnitedHealth Group. "As Americans focus on keeping themselves and their loved ones safe from COVID, it's important also to remember to speak with your doctor about your regular health care maintenance, including getting screened for cancer."

Stand Up To Cancer and Rally's "Make the Healthy Call" campaign was developed and produced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic by Wondros Global, a creative solutions agency with a mission to inspire passion, incite action, and propel change. The TNT and CBS spots were directed by seasoned comedy director Lee Farber, who joined Wondros Collective, Wondros' commercial/branded content division, earlier this year.

Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) raises funds to accelerate the pace of research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. SU2C, a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was established in 2008 by media and entertainment leaders who utilize these communities' resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, to increase awareness about cancer prevention, and to highlight progress being made in the fight against the disease. As of August 2020, more than 1,950 scientists representing more than 210 institutions are involved in SU2C-funded research projects.

Under the direction of our Scientific Advisory Committee, led by Nobel laureate Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D., SU2C operates rigorous competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and ensure collaboration across research programs.

Current members of the SU2C Council of Founders and Advisors (CFA) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Sung Poblete, Ph.D., R.N., serves as SU2C's CEO. For more information, visit StandUpToCancer.org.

Rally Health, Inc. is a consumer-centric digital health company that makes it easy for individuals to take charge of their health and collaborates with health plans, health care providers, and employers to engage consumers. The company's flagship offering is Rally®, a leading digital health platform that delivers web and mobile solutions to help people manage their employee benefits, health and well-being, and health care needs. Nearly 55 million consumers have access to the Rally platform through more than 200,000 employers, and health plans, including UnitedHealthcare and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. With seven offices across the U.S., Rally Health has been working since 2010 to transform the consumer health experience. Rally Health is part of the Optum business of UnitedHealth Group. For more information, please visit www.RallyHealth.com.

