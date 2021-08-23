Stand Up To Cancer Raises More Than $143.18 Million In The U.S. And Canada In Connection With Its Seventh Biennial Roadblock Telecast And Streaming Event

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) today announced more than $143.18 million has been pledged collectively in connection with its seventh biennial roadblock televised fundraising special that aired on Saturday, August 21 in the U.S. and Canada. Funding raised from the show as well as corporate, foundation and individual donors supports urgently needed research and breakthrough new treatments for cancer and public awareness campaigns.

SU2C's biennial telecast, which was delayed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was co-executive produced by Academy Award®-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, a media industry entrepreneur and investor, who worked alongside the renowned live-event producing team Done + Dusted and Stand Up To Cancer's production team. Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong & Tran Ho, and Sofia Vergara also joined as cohosts, along with SU2C co-founder Katie Couric, who appeared as a special guest.

"We are so appreciative of the generosity of the entertainment community, our Board of Directors, our corporate and foundation donors and the individuals who continue to show their support of Stand Up To Cancer," said Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, CEO of SU2C. "More than 1.8 million people in the U.S. are anticipated to be diagnosed with cancer in 2021, so it is critical that we come together and take action so that we can continue to accelerate the pace of groundbreaking new cancer therapies that reach patients quickly."

The special aired simultaneously on more than 65 participating media platforms across the United States and Canada, including all four major broadcast networks in the U.S. Broadcasters that carried the show donated one hour of simultaneous commercial-free prime time. The entire telecast also streamed on SU2C's Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and TikTok channels. The show is available on VOD on Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Prende TV, Prime Video, and Tubi, as well as on @SU2C's Facebook and YouTube channels.

In the U.S., SU2C is still gratefully accepting donations at http://www.standuptocancer.org/Donate.

Highlights of the show included a touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman by his wife Simone and host Anthony Anderson. Simone's performance of "I'll Be Seeing You" was a heartwarming commemoration of her late husband who passed away last year at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer.

Other performances included a powerful rendition of "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free" by Brittany Howard, and an inspiring performance of "Courageous" by Common with Stevie Wonder. The show also included inspirational stories and reflections from real-world patients and cancer researchers.

A new initiative by SU2C was announced by Sofia Vergara during the show. Bid 2 End Cancer is an incredible series of auctions powered by Heritage Auctions with contributions by MLB and MLB Clubs that feature everything from signed game-worn jerseys to autographed collectibles, and a rare experience that will put one lucky bidder on the mound at this year's World Series. Bid 2 End Cancer is live now at StandUpToCancer.org/Auction, and new auction items will be dropping every Tuesday through October 25.

Celebrities lending their support for this year's fundraising special included Alison Sweeney, Bradley Cooper, Cecily Strong, Chandra Wilson, Ciara, Deon Cole, Ed Helms, Iliza Shlesinger, Italia Ricci, Jaime Camil, Jennifer Garner, Kate del Castillo, Matthew McConaughey, Max Greenfield, Michael Peña, MJ Rodriguez, Tony Hale, Tony and October Gonzalez.

Other notable celebrities, social media stars and streamers joined forces across social platforms to elevate cancer patient voices and highlight the importance of cancer research and fundraising, including Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp, Allie, Allison Miller, Ana María Polo, Andy Cohen, Anna Akana, Anthony Hill, Arana Lemus, Aria Brooks, Ben Barnes, Bobby Berk, Borja Voces, Bree Turner, Brittany Perry-Russell and Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Brooklyn Queen, Cameron Mathison, Carrie Ann Inaba, Chef Yisus, Cheryl Burke, Chloé Lukasiak, Craig Melvin, Danny Trejo, Elena Shinohara, Ella, Emma Norton, Eric McCormack, Ethan Zohn, Frankie Grande, Gregory Zarian, Guy Fieri, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Joe Manganiello, Jordana Brewster, Judy Greer, Kalen Allen, Karla Souza, Kaylee Bryant, Kelsi Davies, Kent Boyd, Kyle MacLachlan, Lawrence Zarian, Leslie Jordan, Marc D'Amelio, Marcia Cross, Marg Helgenberger, Matt and Abby Howard, Mayim Bialik, Michelle Galván, Migbelis Castellanos, My Nguyen, Neebs Gaming, Noelle and Noah Schnacky, Odette Annable, Reggie Watts, Rhett & Link, Robbie Amell, SungWon Cho, Tiffani Thiessen, Tony Goldwyn, Tori Phantom and Uzo Aduba.

As a kick-off to the televised special, SU2C launched the #Up2Us to #StandUpToCancer Week on Friday, August 13. The week-long fundraising initiative, which ended on Saturday, August 21, featured exciting live streams, inspirational patient stories, and a dance challenge by pediatric cancer patient and dancer Orli Halpern.

During this special evening Ian Hecox, Courtney Miller and Shayne Topp from the sketch comedy group Smosh hosted and streamed a Jackbox Games competition to raise awareness and funds for Stand Up To Cancer's groundbreaking cancer research. Special guests including Flula Borg, Jarvis Johnson and Justine Ezarik joined the competition, which streamed on the Smosh Games Twitch Channel.

Additionally, an inspiring PSA aired during the show featuring Chris Evans, Danai Gurira, Jodie Comer, Karen Gillan, Michelle Dockery, O-T Fagbenle and Paul Rudd, showing that when we come together, cancer doesn't stand a chance.

SU2C was established in 2008 and has raised over $746 million to date. Over the past 13 years, SU2C has brought together over 2,000 of the best scientists from more than 210 leading institutions to collaborate towards ending cancer's reign as a leading cause of death worldwide. SU2C's research has contributed to nine FDA approvals for new cancer therapies and 258 clinical trials treating more than 19,000 patients. Recognizing that improving cancer care is a critical need in medically underserved communities, SU2C began developing its Health Equity Initiative in 2017. The initiative aims to increase diverse enrollment in cancer clinical trials, fund innovative research that addresses cancer inequities, and raise awareness of the importance of cancer screenings.

SU2C is supported by generous donors who share the same goal of accelerating groundbreaking cancer research, increasing cancer screenings, and ensuring equity in cancer care and clinical trials. SU2C's founding donor, Major League Baseball (MLB), has continued to annually provide both financial support and countless opportunities to build the Stand Up To Cancer movement among its worldwide fanbase. In addition to MLB, SU2C's "Luminary" donors include Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Lustgarten Foundation, and Mastercard. "Visionary" donors include American Airlines and the Sidney Kimmel Foundation. Additional major donors and collaborators include Count Me In, Exact Sciences, Providence (Providence Saint John's Health Center), Rally Health, and Van Andel Institute, along with the Canadian Cancer Society for SU2C Canada.

About Stand Up To Cancer

Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) raises funds to accelerate the pace of research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. SU2C, a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was established in 2008 by media and entertainment leaders who utilize these communities' resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, to increase awareness about cancer prevention, and to highlight progress being made in the fight against the disease. As of January 2021, more than 2,000 scientists representing more than 210 institutions are involved in SU2C-funded research projects.

Under the direction of our Scientific Advisory Committee, led by Nobel laureate Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D., SU2C conducts rigorous competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and ensure collaboration across research programs. The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is SU2C's scientific partner.

Current members of the SU2C Founders and Advisors Committee (FAC) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Sung Poblete, Ph.D., R.N., serves as SU2C's CEO, and Russell Chew as SU2C's President.

For more information, visit StandUpToCancer.org, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.

SOURCE Stand Up To Cancer

Related Links

https://standuptocancer.org

