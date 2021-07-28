Stand up to Cancer Returns on August 21, 2021 for Seventh Biennial Roadblock Telecast and Streaming Event

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 21, the entertainment community will come together for Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) and its seventh biennial roadblock televised fundraising special, supporting urgently needed research and new treatments for cancer.

This year's show will air on Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET & PT / 7 p.m. CT. Academy Award®-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, a media industry entrepreneur and investor, will come on board as co-executive producers, working alongside the renowned live-event producing team Done + Dusted and Stand Up To Cancer's production team. Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong & Tran Ho, and Sofia Vergara will also join as cohosts. Common and Brittany Howard are the first of many to be announced as performers during the special evening.

"Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. and the leading cause in Canada," said Reese Witherspoon. "Unfortunately, too many of us have a personal experience with this disease. I'm proud to highlight the amazing doctors and scientists of Stand Up To Cancer who work tirelessly on important cancer research, innovative treatments and much needed patient care." "Having lost my father to this disease, it is a privilege for us to continue to support the important work of Stand Up To Cancer as co-producers of the telecast," added Jim Toth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected virtually every aspect of cancer care and research—causing delays in screenings, diagnosis, and treatment, and critically impacting the fundraising needed for innovative, high-quality cancer treatments and new approaches to cancer screening. The pandemic has also shed light on the longstanding health inequities that have affected cancer care and outcomes for decades. Leveraging the research community's sense of urgency instigated by the pandemic will be crucial in the continuing fight against cancer, and public support and awareness are a vital piece of that effort.

Stand Up To Cancer's biennial special will broadcast from Los Angeles and air simultaneously on more than 60 participating media platforms across the United States and Canada, including all four major broadcast networks in the U.S. Broadcasters carrying the show are donating one hour of simultaneous commercial-free prime time. The telecast will also be available to stream live and on-demand on several streaming platforms.

"The most important part of my cancer diagnosis was catching it early. With all the complications and delays the pandemic has caused, it is more important than ever to support Stand Up To Cancer, so others have the resources they need for early detection," said Sofia Vergara.

"Joining forces for cancer research saves lives. We know this because it saved Tran's life 12 years ago," said Ken Jeong & Tran Ho. "Stand Up To Cancer has been fighting against cancer for over a decade, working to ensure that all cancer patients become cancer survivors, like Tran. We couldn't be prouder to co-host an evening with Stand Up To Cancer dedicated to saving lives."

"I will tell anyone who will listen how important it is to get educated and take charge of our own health. We have lost too many people to this disease. I am so proud to be joining my friends at Stand Up To Cancer to help spread awareness of the preventative measures people can take and the resources that are available," stated Anthony Anderson.

"When my father died of cancer, it gave me new awareness and purpose towards healing," said Common. "I carry his spirit with me in everything I do, and I know he'll be with me on this special night with Stand Up To Cancer."

"Having lost my sister Jaime to this disease at a very young age, I am incredibly grateful for organizations like Stand Up To Cancer who spend every single day funding lifesaving research. My sister continues to be my inspiration and I look forward to performing at this amazing event in her honor," said Brittany Howard.

SU2C's biennial specials have been supported by hundreds of celebrities over the past 13 years. The names of participants, as well as additional musical performers, for the 2021 special will be announced in the weeks leading up to the telecast.

Stand Up To Cancer was established in 2008 by a group of women who wanted to galvanize the entertainment community to raise awareness and funding to accelerate collaborative cancer research and end cancer as a leading cause of death. SU2C's Founders include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and Noreen Fraser were also co-founders.

"We believe fiercely in bringing innovative, high-quality cancer treatments to patients as quickly as possible," said Katie Couric, Stand Up To Cancer co-founder. "The show provides a powerful platform to make this dream a reality. It would not be possible without the generous support of the entertainment industry, our donors, and the broadcast networks that have come together alongside our celebrity co-producers and co-hosts to help create a world where everyone diagnosed with cancer can be a long-term survivor."

Since its inception, SU2C has raised over $603 million to bring together more than 1,950 of the best scientists from over 210 leading institutions to collaborate towards ending cancer's reign as a leading cause of death worldwide. SU2C's research has contributed to nine FDA approvals for new cancer therapies, and 258 clinical trials treating more than 19,000 patients. Recognizing that improving cancer care is a critical need in medically underserved communities, SU2C began developing its Health Equity Initiative in 2017. The initiative aims to increase diverse enrollment in cancer clinical trials, fund innovative research that addresses cancer inequities, and raise awareness of the importance of cancer screenings.

"We must ensure that new cancer treatments are developed quickly and efficiently and that there is access to preventive and lifesaving oncology services in every community," said SU2C CEO, Sung Poblete, PhD, RN. "With 100% of donations received from the public supporting Stand Up To Cancer's innovative cancer research and awareness programs, our telecast gives us an opportunity to come together and take action to help raise the needed funds for this crucial work."

SU2C is also supported by generous donors who share the same goal of accelerating groundbreaking cancer research, increasing cancer screenings, and ensuring equity in cancer care and clinical trials. SU2C's founding donor, Major League Baseball (MLB), has continued to annually provide both financial support and countless opportunities to build the Stand Up To Cancer movement among its worldwide fanbase. In addition to MLB, SU2C's "Luminary" donors include Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Lustgarten Foundation, and Mastercard. "Visionary" donors include American Airlines and the Sidney Kimmel Foundation. Additional major donors and collaborators include Count Me In, Exact Sciences, Providence (Providence Saint John's Health Center), Rally Health, and Van Andel Institute, along with the Canadian Cancer Society for SU2C Canada.

"After such a challenging year for so many, it's a privilege to collaborate once again with the SU2C team and some of the biggest names in entertainment to create this highly anticipated telecast," said David Jammy, who will Executive Produce the telecast for Done + Dusted with Elizabeth Kelly. "SU2C works tirelessly to get life-saving treatments to cancer patients faster, and we're always honored to help contribute to the movement."

About Stand Up To Cancer

Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) raises funds to accelerate the pace of research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. SU2C, a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was established in 2008 by media and entertainment leaders who utilize these communities' resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, to increase awareness about cancer prevention, and to highlight progress being made in the fight against the disease. As of January 2021, more than 1,950 scientists representing more than 210 institutions are involved in SU2C-funded research projects.

Under the direction of our Scientific Advisory Committee, led by Nobel laureate Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D., SU2C conducts rigorous competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and ensure collaboration across research programs. The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is SU2C's scientific partner.

Current members of the SU2C Founders and Advisors Committee (FAC) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Sung Poblete, Ph.D., R.N., serves as SU2C's CEO, and Russell Chew as SU2C's President.

For more information, visit StandUpToCancer.org | facebook.com/SU2C | Instagram: @SU2C | Twitter: @SU2C.

