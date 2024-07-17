Stand with Asian Americans Appoints New Leadership and Board to Spearhead Expansion of Legal Advocacy; Launches First $1 Million Workplace Justice Fund to Combat Discrimination

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand with Asian Americans (SwAA), the nation's first legal civil rights organization focused primarily on fighting anti-Asian workplace discrimination, today announced a significant leadership transition and the launch of its Workplace Justice Fund.

This unprecedented fund aims to provide comprehensive legal support and resources for Asians in America facing workplace discrimination, marking a significant escalation in SwAA's fight for equality in American workplaces.

New President, COO and Board

SwAA welcomes a dynamic new leadership team and board to drive its mission forward:

Michelle Lee , President, General Counsel and Board Chair





, President, General Counsel and Board Chair Brian Pang , COO and Head of Partnerships





, COO and Head of Partnerships Justin Zhu , Co-founder and Board Member





, Co-founder and Board Member April Moh , Board Member

"I'm honored to lead SwAA into this new chapter. By harnessing the power of law, we aim to create lasting change and ensure equal opportunities for our community. With our dedicated team, board and supporters, I'm confident that we can make a real difference in the lives of Asians across the country," said Michelle Lee, President, GC and Board Chair of SwAA.

Launch of Workplace Justice Fund

The Workplace Justice Fund, a cornerstone of SwAA's expanded mission, is a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to provide comprehensive legal support and education for Asians in America facing workplace discrimination.

With a goal to raise $1 million by year-end, the fund has already secured $100,000 from anonymous donors over the last month, with growing interest from independent contributors.

The launch of the fund comes at a critical juncture. Recent studies1 show that AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) employees consider lawsuits at higher rates than other employees of color. Nearly one-third report having contemplated or discussed filing a lawsuit against current or former employers due to identity-based mistreatment.

SwAA's 2023 joint survey with Blind uncovered that fear of retaliation and skepticism about effecting change are the primary deterrents for Asian employees reporting discrimination.

The Workplace Justice Fund aims to address these challenges head-on.

"Our Workplace Justice Fund will be a game-changer for our community. It represents our commitment to not just raising awareness, but also actively and directly fighting for the rights of Asians in the American workplace," commented Brian Pang, COO and Head of Partnerships of SwAA.

Key features of the fund include:

Direct Legal Action and Advocacy: Building an in-house team of legal experts to offer direct pro bono and affordable representation, focusing on cases with potential to create social justice impact or set important precedents in workplace discrimination law for Asian Americans.





Building an in-house team of legal experts to offer direct pro bono and affordable representation, focusing on cases with potential to create social justice impact or set important precedents in workplace discrimination law for Asian Americans. Education, Research and Training: Developing comprehensive resources and programs to educate both employers and employees about workplace rights and issues affecting Asians in America. Funding in-depth studies on systemic workplace discrimination against Asians in America to inform policy recommendations and corporate best practices.





Developing comprehensive resources and programs to educate both employers and employees about workplace rights and issues affecting Asians in America. Funding in-depth studies on systemic workplace discrimination against Asians in America to inform policy recommendations and corporate best practices. Community Services and Support: Establishing a robust support platform for plaintiffs and the wider community, facilitating incident reporting, community building, therapy, healing, and ongoing learning.





Establishing a robust support platform for plaintiffs and the wider community, facilitating incident reporting, community building, therapy, healing, and ongoing learning. Partnerships: Collaborating with nationwide law firms, corporations, and civil rights organizations to amplify the fund's impact and extend its reach.

Looking Ahead

With its new leadership and the launch of the Workplace Justice Fund, SwAA is poised to significantly expand its impact.

Amongst a series of ambitious targets, the organization aims to counsel at least 25 potential plaintiffs in 2025, with the goal of supporting them through their legal actions.

"This is just the beginning," said Justin Zhu, co-founder, board member and out-going executive director. "With the Workplace Justice Fund and our new leadership team, we're building a consequential movement that will empower the Asian community to stand up against discrimination and reshape the American workplace. None of this would have been possible without the dedication of my co-founders Dave Lu and Wendy Nguyen, who also served on the board. As they pass the baton to our new leadership team, SwAA is poised to catalyze unprecedented change for Asians across the nation."

To support the Workplace Justice Fund and get involved in SwAA's mission, interested individuals and organizations can donate by contacting [email protected] .

About Stand with Asian Americans

Stand with Asian Americans (SwAA) is America's first legal civil rights organization focused primarily on fighting anti-Asian workplace discrimination. Through the power of law, education and community, the organization aims to protect and advance the rights of Asians in America.

Anyone can get involved in creating a world where Asians in America are empowered to exercise their civil rights and constitutional liberties.

Join the fight, visit https://standwithasianamericans.com/ to learn more.

