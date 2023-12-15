Stand With Us for Justice and Unity: Oppose Unconstitutional Legislations

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 16th, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, at the Torch of Friendship located at 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132,  elected officials, Asian, Black, Latino and Jewish community leaders,  will gather in solidarity to oppose unconstitutional legislations targeting members of AAPI and other communities, in the name of national security.

This rally, anticipated to draw substantial attention, will feature notable Asian American political leaders, including House Representative Judy Chu, Texas State Representative Gene Wu, and 2020 Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang. Leaders from NAACP, LULAC, ACLU, ACJ, AREAA, JACL, OCA, FAAJA, CALDA and UCA will represent their communities and speak out against SB 264 and SB 846. Their participation lends significant weight to this critical cause and grassroots movement, amplifying the urgency and importance of opposing discriminatory laws and standing for justice and equality.

SB 264, a legislation imposing a restrictive property purchase ban for certain community members, has raised significant concerns. Violations of this ban could result in severe civil and criminal penalties, including imprisonment of up to 5 years. Moreover, SB 264 mandates property registration, threatening law-abiding AAPI community members with an unprecedented penalty of $1000 per day if their properties remain unregistered by December 31st, 2023.

This legislation draws chilling parallels with historical injustices. The requirement to register property echoes horrific experiences of Nazi regime's treatment of Jews in 1930's. Similarly, targeting of certain AAPI community members resonates with the discriminatory Chinese Exclusion Act, a dark period in American history.

The organizers also take a firm stand against SB 846, a new law thwarting faculty at Florida's public universities from hiring Chinese graduate students and postdocs for research work. SB 264, imposing property bans and penalties, and SB 846, hampering research, collaboration, and academic freedom, stand as stark examples of legislations that erodes fundamental principles of equality and inclusivity. No state has ever done anything like that. Both laws pose a substantial threat not just to the affected communities but also to Florida's economy and its relationships with global communities.

The rally aims to bring together concerned citizens of all backgrounds in opposition to injustice and unfair treatment right now in Florida. This rally marks a critical moment in the defense of our values, our rights, and our community. For further information, please see www.FAAJA.orgwww.ucausa.org, or contact [email protected] or [email protected]. For media, contact (202) 455-0186

