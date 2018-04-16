Standard AVB Financial Corp. Announces the Mailing of the Proxy Statement for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

MONROEVILLE, Pa., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard AVB Financial Corp. (the "Company") (OTCQX: STND), announced today that the proxy statement for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been mailed to stockholders of record as of March 29, 2018. The Annual Meeting will be held at the Doubletree Hotel Pittsburgh/Monroeville Convention Center, 101 Mall Boulevard, Monroeville, Pennsylvania 15146, on May 22, 2018 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time. Stockholders of record will receive a copy of the proxy statement and instructions on how to vote, either in person or by proxy. The proxy statement is available on the Company's website at https://www.standardbankpa.com/stndproxy.