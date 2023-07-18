DUBAI, UAE, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Bank, a leading financial institution in South Africa, has embarked on a strategic collaboration with HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) to provide cutting-edge digital banking solutions to its clients in South Africa. Belinda Rathogwa, Executive Head: Digital and eCommerce for Personal and Private Banking at Standard Bank South Africa, shared valuable insights on the collaborative efforts during a recent interview.

Standard Bank and HUAWEI Mobile Services Collaborate to Empower Digital Banking Solutions for Clients in South Africa

According to Rathogwa, the collaboration between Standard Bank and HUAWEI Mobile Services South Africa is aimed at offering seamless digital banking experiences to clients who access the Standard Bank banking app through Huawei devices. Over the past three years, the two entities have worked closely to integrate HMS capabilities, ensuring the compatibility of the Standard Bank banking app with Huawei's ecosystem. As part of this collaboration, safety detect has been implemented to authenticate clients using the app, and a universal app downloads campaign has been launched, extending the world of digital banking to over 300,000 Huawei users.

"Our collaboration introduces the convenience of mobile banking enabling users to access the Standard Bank banking app on their devices and enjoy services such as checking their credit score, opening a savings account and purchasing airtime, data, or electricity through the banking app," adds Rathogwa.

Huawei aims to build a robust app ecosystem to provide a rich and diverse range of apps for its users. It's collaborations with established organizations, such as Standard Bank, is vital to expanding the app offerings on the AppGallery and enhancing the overall user experience.

HMS partners are provided with resources, tools, technical support and incentives to support businesses to build and optimize their apps for HUAWEI devices.

"At Standard Bank, we recognize that technology plays a critical role in driving Africa's growth and development. With many of our clients accessing the Standard Bank banking app through Huawei devices, we identified the importance of partnering with Huawei to provide clients with digital banking solutions for their needs. We take great pride in our partnership with Huawei South Africa and see it as an opportunity to foster growth and development in Africa," concludes Rathogwa.

Forging strategic partnerships with prominent banking apps in the UAE, including ADCB, ENBD, FAB, Mashreq, ADIB, and Standard Chartered Bank UAE, as well as Saudi top banks like Alrajhi bank, SNB bank, Riyadh bank, Alinma bank and SAB bank, Huawei Mobile Services have achieved a remarkable success. These collaborations have opened up new avenues for these esteemed banking institutions to connect with a wider audience of Huawei users. The collaborations serve as a testament to the shared commitment of Huawei Mobile Services and the banking apps to deliver innovative solutions and elevate the banking experience for customers in the region. Together, they are redefining the landscape of digital banking by offering seamless and advanced services tailored to the needs of Huawei users.

About Huawei Mobile Services (HMS)

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) is a part of Huawei Consumer Business Group, which aims to provide a complete, all-scenario mobile ecosystem to Huawei device users. HMS users can enjoy official services such as AppGallery, Mobile Cloud, Themes, Video, Petal Search, Petal Maps and more which come along with EMUI. HMS covers users in over 170 countries and regions, serving as an ultimate and premium smart living experience to benefit every user. As the era of a fully connected world has arrived, HMS continues evolving to provide an optimised mobile experience and fulfil the commitment to bring the world closer.

Visit huaweimobileservices.com for more information on HMS

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156381/HUAWEI_Mobile_Services.jpg

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services