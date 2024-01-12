Standard Chartered Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Standard Chartered - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into Standard Chartered's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Standard Chartered is a global financial services provider that offers a range of personal, wholesale, private, SME, and business banking solutions. Its portfolio of products includes savings and current accounts; fixed and term deposits; credit and debit cards; and loans for personal needs, home purchases, and corporate requirements. It also offers investment products and life, health, medical, home, and auto insurance. In addition, the company provides transactional banking, mergers and acquisitions advice, investment advice, wealth management, Islamic banking, and private banking. It serves its customers through a network of branches and outlets across the globe.

Scope

  • Standard Chartered has migrated a major part of its IT infrastructure with data lakes to the cloud.
  • Standard Chartered entered strategic partnership with Starfish Digital, a Singapore based fintech platform, to introduce multibank connectivity service supporting bank's corporate clients in establishing seamless connectivity between their systems and multiple banking relationships.
  • Standard Chartered is enhancing its open banking capabilities by collaborating with developers, fintechs, and corporations to develop better products and services through partnerships and the use of APIs.
  • Standard Chartered formed an alliance with Bahrain FinTech Bay to nurture and support innovative startups operating in the Middle East and North Africa.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into Standard Chartered's fintech operations.
  • Gain insights into its fintech strategies and innovation initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
  • Gain insights into its various product launches, partnerships, and investment strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Venture Arm
  • Investment
  • Partnership and Investment Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives

News Releases in Similar Topics

