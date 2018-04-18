Standard Companies Formalizes Operating Divisions

Since 2008, the principals of Standard Companies have leveraged their management and investment experience to grow the business from the ground up in a sustainable and scalable way. Initial investments in cash flowing properties, partnership interests, and distressed debt were successful, and because of those successes, the development of an institutional operating and risk management framework allowing for larger scale investments became a priority. The development of this model has been underway since 2008, during which time Standard Companies has completed over $1.6 billion of transactions. Growth of this scale is a result of constant and ongoing efforts to challenge conventional thinking and identify not only investment opportunities, but also operating businesses that would create significant synergies and strong cash flows once added to the Standard Companies platform. Standard Companies is actively seeking new opportunities that fit these criteria.

"We are excited to formalize the organizational relationship between Standard Companies and these operating divisions, which have been under our purview since their respective inceptions. Standard Companies represents the proven approach to capital allocation, risk management, tax efficiency, and partnership that is the common thread among these divisions. Formalizing this structure will better allow for this operational process to continue supporting the growth that has made each of these divisions a leader in its field," noted Scott Alter, co-founder and principal of Standard Companies.

Jeff Jaeger, also a co-founder and principal of Standard Companies, added, "The discipline and organization of Standard Companies has enabled Standard Communities to complete the largest conversions of market rate apartments to affordable housing in both Illinois and California history, has supported Exponent Energy through purchases of distressed assets from public energy companies, and has allowed clients to partner with Global Guaranty Insurance to effectively minimize their risk on more than $1 billion of assets. We are proud of these success stories and look forward to writing many more in the coming years under our now-official organizational structure."

The operating divisions of Standard Companies are as follows:

Standard Communities – Working to create, preserve, and improve affordable and workforce housing across the country.

Standard Capital – Providing investors with access to opportunistic investments in real estate, debt, and the capital markets.

Exponent Energy – Maximizing the efficiency and production of energy assets.

Global Guaranty Insurance – Providing specialized risk management solutions.

