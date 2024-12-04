Standard Dental Labs continues Work with FINRA Compliance and Announces Filing of Tier 2 Regulation A Offering to Support Expansion Efforts

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Dental Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CSSI) is thrilled to announce two major milestones that reflect the company's dedication to long-term growth and operational excellence. After years of neglect, the company is close to completing an exhausted due diligence process for compliance with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), solidifying its commitment to regulatory integrity. Simultaneously, the company has filed a Tier 2 Regulation A offering to address cash flow needs and accelerate its expansion in Florida's dental lab market.

Since March of this year, Standard Dental Labs has worked hand-in-hand with FINRA to restore its compliance standing. This achievement highlights the company's commitment to accountability, transparency, and shareholder trust.

In addition to its commitment to compliance, the company has also filed a Tier 2 Regulation A offering. Often referred to as a "mini-IPO," this offering allows smaller companies to raise up to $75 million in a 12-month period. It provides greater flexibility and accessibility for investors, helping the company secure the necessary capital to meet its cash flow requirements and fuel its strategic growth initiatives.

"We've spent the past three quarters addressing significant operational and financial challenges to position the company for sustained growth," said James Brooks, CEO of Standard Dental Labs. "Achieving FINRA compliance and filing the Tier 2 Regulation A offering are critical milestones in our journey. These actions enable us to focus on our long-term vision of expanding our footprint in Florida's dental lab sector."

To support these initiatives, Standard Dental Labs has collaborated closely with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), securities counsel, several Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), and the company's auditors. This coordinated effort ensures the highest level of financial diligence as the company executes its business plan to acquire additional dental laboratories in Florida.

Over the past three quarters, Standard Dental Labs has demonstrated significant progress, including:

Regulatory Compliance: Restored full compliance with FINRA, ensuring transparency and accountability.





Restored full compliance with FINRA, ensuring transparency and accountability. Strategic Financing: Filed a Tier 2 Regulation A offering to secure capital for operational and growth needs.





Filed a Tier 2 Regulation A offering to secure capital for operational and growth needs. Growth Strategy: Continued acquisition efforts to consolidate the dental lab market in Florida , building a strong foundation for future expansion.

As the company moves forward, its focus remains on driving innovation and operational excellence while enhancing shareholder value.



About Standard Dental Labs

Standard Dental Labs, Inc. (CSSI) is a leader in the dental laboratory sector, dedicated to providing high-quality dental solutions. The company's growth strategy centers on acquiring and integrating dental labs across Florida, delivering superior service to clients and creating value for shareholders.

