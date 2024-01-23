Standard Dental Labs Inc. Addresses Retirement Crisis Among Baby Boomer Dental Lab Owners

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Costas, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CSSI) ("CSSI" or "the Company"), doing business as Standard Dental Labs Inc. (SDL), a distinguished name in the dental industry.

As the United States experiences a wave of baby boomers exiting the workforce, a significant number of dental lab owners find themselves without a succession plan.

The baby boomer generation, known for its substantial contributions to various industries, is now facing the challenge of retirement. A considerable portion of dental lab owners within this demographic lack a comprehensive succession plan, posing a potential risk to the continuity of their businesses and the broader industry.

According to recent industry reports, dental labs across the United States collectively generate more than $10B in annual revenue. Standard Dental Labs Inc. aims to preserve and enhance this sector. "Our mission is to support dental lab owners in securing a prosperous retirement," said James Brooks, CEO at Standard Dental Labs Inc. "We understand the challenges faced by baby boomers in planning for the future of their businesses. We are highly motivated to provide a mutually beneficial outcome. In fact, Standard Dental Labs' growth model is the acquisition of privately owned dental labs, such as these. The acquisition of each lab represents incremental growth in revenue, and an increase in operational efficiencies."

Standard Dental Labs Inc. is proud to introduce a specialized program designed to facilitate the smooth transition of dental labs into the hands of a trusted and reputable entity. This initiative enables dental lab owners to sell their businesses to Standard Dental Labs, ensuring a secure and lucrative retirement package in as little as 2 years.

Standard Dental Labs Inc.'s retirement succession program comes at a crucial time as the dental industry in the United States continues to thrive, generating substantial revenue. Dental labs play a pivotal role in the healthcare ecosystem, contributing significantly to the quality and precision of dental restorations and prosthetics.

The retirement succession program offered by Standard Dental Labs Inc. includes comprehensive support, expertise, and financial incentives to make the transition process as efficient and rewarding as possible. Dental lab owners looking to retire can now explore this unique opportunity, which not only safeguards the legacy of their businesses but also secures their financial future.

For more information about Standard Dental Labs Inc. and its retirement succession program, please visit https://sdl.care or contact [email protected].

About Standard Dental Labs Inc.

Standard Dental Labs Inc. is a wholly owned brand of Costas, Inc., and a Florida-based dental laboratory committed to providing high-quality dental restorations and prosthetics. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Standard Dental Labs Inc. offers a range of services to dental professionals nationwide. The retirement succession program is part of the company's commitment to supporting the dental industry and ensuring a seamless transition for retiring dental lab owners.

About Costas, Inc.:

Costas, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CSSI) is the parent company for Standard Dental Labs Inc., a renowned dental lab committed to delivering cutting-edge products and services to meet the evolving needs of the dental industry. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Standard Dental Labs is dedicated to contributing to the growth of Florida's oral healthcare sector through innovation and excellence.

