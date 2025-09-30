Standard Dental Labs Launches Shareholder Investor Education Series -- Part 1

The Roll-Up Flywheel: How SDL Scales a Fragmented Industry

Tagline: From many small labs to one powerful platform.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Dental Labs Inc. ("SDL" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TUTH) today launched its Investor Education Series, a three-part primer for shareholders and prospective investors. Part 1—The Roll-Up Flywheel—explains SDL's unique growth model: acquiring independent dental labs, preserving local craftsmanship, and unlocking scale economics through standardized digital workflows and regional production hubs.

Subsequent installments will include Part 2: From Workbench to Workflow (how digitization and hub operations expand margins) and Part 3: Capital to Catalysts (how SDL's public platform funds and accelerates acquisitions).

"We're building a national, technology-enabled network by bringing great independent labs under one platform," said James Brooks, CEO of Standard Dental Labs. "This series lays out how we grow, how we measure progress, and how our Florida buildout becomes a scalable blueprint for new markets."

What Makes SDL Different

Focused roll-up in a fragmented space: SDL is consolidating privately owned dental laboratories into a unified, tech-enabled network—addressing succession needs for lab owners while giving clinicians a single, reliable standard of quality and turnaround.

Proven playbook: Acquire established local labs → standardize & modernize (digital dentistry, unified case management) → centralize production regionally to reduce overhead → repeat in new metros.

Public-company toolkit: SDL's Regulation A qualification broadens access to growth capital and, together with stock consideration, strengthens competitiveness for quality acquisitions and post-close integration.

Momentum & Near-Term Priorities

Florida pipeline: SDL has signed non-binding LOIs with Florida dental labs and is advancing a pipeline of additional targets as it builds a statewide operating model.

Corporate readiness: In 2025, SDL completed its name/ticker change (to "TUTH") and a 20-for-1 reverse stock split, aligning the public entity and capital structure with the dental roll-up mission.

Shareholder Scorecard: How to Track Execution

Closings per quarter (LOIs → definitive agreements → integrated labs) and consolidated revenue run-rate updates.

Gross-margin lift from standardization/centralization.

Capital discipline—efficient deployment of Reg A proceeds into accretive deals and integration.

Investor Education Series (Navigation)

This release is Part 1 of 3. Future installments (Parts 2–3) will be posted to the Investors page and will link back to prior parts for continuity. Series Hub: https://sdl.care/investors.

About Standard Dental Labs Inc.

Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) is a dental laboratory consolidator focused on acquiring and integrating privately owned labs to create a leading, technology-enabled network delivering crowns, bridges, dentures, and related prosthetics to dental professionals. By combining localized craftsmanship with platform scale, SDL aims to be the partner of choice for lab owners and clinicians. Website: https://sdl.care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions (including LOIs), the acquisition pipeline, the likelihood and timing of definitive agreements and closings, expected financial impact of completed acquisitions, revenue run-rate targets, integration plans, operational efficiencies, capital availability, and the Company's growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks include, but are not limited to, outcomes of due diligence; the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements on favorable terms, or at all; the availability of financing for acquisitions; the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize anticipated synergies; market competition; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings, including its Form 1-A/A and related amendments filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and disclosures furnished to OTC Markets. Standard Dental Labs Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Standard Dental Labs Inc.