Standard Event Rentals and Impact Lighting Audio Video Receive Women-Owned Business Certification

This prestigious honor highlights the sister company's commitment to diversity, leadership, and continued excellence within the event community.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Area-based sister companies Standard Event Rentals and Impact Lighting are proud to announce their official certification as a Women-Owned Business.

This certification represents a significant milestone for both companies, acknowledging the strong leadership and vision of co-owners Isabel Galindo and Malina Jacobs, who have each played a vital role in shaping the future of both organizations.

SER X IMPACT Collage

As a mark of trust and achievement, the Women-Owned Business Certification is peerless. The most widely recognized and respected national certifications for women-owned businesses in the United States, this achievement represents a significant opportunity for the two companies to gain visibility, access investment opportunities, and connect with thousands of women entrepreneurs in California and nationwide.

Together, Standard and Impact have established themselves as trusted partners in Northern California's event landscape for over three decades. Having worked with top venues, event planners, and organizations, their reputations are synonymous with the ability to deliver unforgettable experiences.

This coveted certification is the culmination of the commitment and dedication Galindo and Jacobs have brought to the company since taking over ownership in January 2023.

As a trust symbol, being a recognized Women-Owned Business reinforces the partner's shared mission to elevate the event industry through creativity, collaboration, and innovation, empowering women in leadership roles across technical production, rentals, and event design.

Women-Owned is an initiative spearheaded by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Established in 1997, it aims to recognize and support majority women-owned businesses by creating not only a national standard but also tools and resources that enable women to thrive in today's economy.

Join Isabel and Malina in celebrating this milestone as they move into the next stage of their partnership's evolution.

About Standard Events Rentals and Impact Lighting Audio Video

Headquartered in Hayward & Modesto, California, Standard and Impact have been family-owned and operated since 1984, providing elite event and technical support services in the Northern California regions, including San Francisco, the Central Valley, Sacramento, South Bay, and the Monterey Peninsula. Standard Event Rentals offers a wide variety of products, including dinnerware, flatware, glassware, tables & chairs, furniture, tenting, and flooring. Impact Lighting Audio Video provides audiovisual rentals and event solutions for entertainment, special events, and celebrations of all kinds, enhancing Standard's offerings with audiovisual and technical excellence.

