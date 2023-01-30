Standard Event Rentals Announces Sale of Business to Employees Isabel Galindo and Malina Jacobs

Northern California's family-owned event rental company sells business to two female employees turned business owners.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Event Rentals, Northern California's leading full-service event rentals and tenting company, has been a family-owned and operated company since 1984. After nearly 40 years, the company has announced the sale of the business to two tenured employees, Isabel Galindo and Malina Jacobs.

Standard Event Rentals is passionate about events and bringing their client's visions to life. Through the years, they have partnered with talented clients to create events ranging from high-end weddings to corporate galas throughout the Northern California region. Currently, their headquarters resides in Hayward, servicing the San Francisco Bay Area, with an additional location in the Central Valley.

The company's transition of ownership will preserve the same values that the founding family put in place. "We have always set the standard for our business by guaranteeing an extensive selection, exemplary products, and exceptional service," says Matt Guelfi, President and Owner of Standard Event Rentals. "It was important to the current ownership group to transition the business to people that will nurture the foundation that was built."

Co-owner, Isabel Galindo, has been a valued employee of Standard Event Rentals since 2017. Over the years, she has worked her way up from the Director of Sales to the Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "I liked that it was a family-owned operation with three brothers at the helm. They have been in the business since 1984. I liked their personal level of engagement at the local level and felt I could learn from them," Galindo recounts.

Co-owner, Malina Jacobs, has also been employed with Standard Event Rentals since 2017. As the Director of Sales of the Central Valley location, Malina has played a vital role in building sales and client relations. "I am both humbled and honored to be part of the Guelfi Legacy," Jacobs says. Looking forward, Malina will manage the day-to-day business sales and operations of the company's Central Valley location. Malina and Isabel are both industry veterans with over 25 years of professional experience and expertise. Together, they look forward to carrying on the legacy of Standard Event Rentals, providing clients with exceptional products and services.

Standard Event Rentals ownership group looks forward to the future growth of the company. Additional information about Standard Event Rentals' products and services can be found on the company's website and social media pages listed below.

