Standard Fish Delivers the Freshest Seafood to Doorsteps in California

SAN PEDRO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There's more than one way to eat fresh fish from the ocean, and the second doesn't require traveling to the market to get it. People throughout the Beach Cities and counties near San Pedro, California, that don't have the time to pick up fresh seafood locally can enjoy the highest quality salmon, swordfish, Chilean seabass, and more thanks to Standard Fish (standardfish.com), an online retailer and delivery service of fresh seafood. In addition to newly caught fish, customers have the option of purchasing delicious lobster, shrimp and scallops. Planning a clam bake or fish fry has never been easier than it is today thanks to the company's simple ordering process.

Standard Fish recently launched its operations due to the lack of time people have to shop for fresh seafood in stores in their area. A home delivery service with recurring scheduling was the answer. CEO Erik Rosini explains, "Everyone is busier than ever these days. With shopping headed towards online ordering and home delivery. This was the perfect time for us to bring our delivery service to the marketplace."

Convenience is the focus of the online seafood store, which delivers to Beach Cities, South Bay, Long Beach, and Orange County. Tapping into the popularity of door-to-door home delivery services, Rosini states, "We wanted to make it easier than ever to get quality seafood delivered to you." The company takes it one step further by offering enticing flash sales, where it significantly discounts popular seafood items. Customers are encouraged to stock up and set up regular deliveries based on their needs.

Standard Fish has two goals. The first is to offer the widest selection of fresh seafood available to its customers. The second is to make sure that people aren't inconvenienced getting it. All that a person needs to do is choose what they want to order, fill out the short form on the website, determine the frequency of their deliveries, place the secure order and wait for the delivery to take place.

To learn more about Standard Fish and what types of fresh seafood items are available, visit https://www.standardfish.com. Direct questions about the company or its delivery options to orders@standardfish.com or (310) 241-0016.

