Standard For Success Releases Higher Education Accreditation Tracking Tool and New Roles

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard For Success LLC, a worldwide leader in online educator evaluation and management system software, today announced its latest product: SFSed. This new product will serve colleges and universities in much the same way that Standard For Success has served PK-12 education - currently handling more than 50% of Indiana's teacher evaluations.

Standard For Success, an Indiana firm that helps schools build effective teacher evaluation programs from the ground up with their teacher evaluation software and services solutions, serves over 400 districts across 20 states and provinces in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2011 by former educators and administrators, in response to public schools' needs to manage new legislative mandates for teacher evaluation reporting and feedback.

In this same fashion, Standard For Success has created SFSed to help colleges and universities provide feedback to students and manage the cumbersome process of accreditation reporting. Higher Education institutions like Hanover College in Indiana are already seeing great success with SFSed:

"Standard For Success has streamlined our evaluation and data-gathering process from a cumbersome, disconnected system to a fine-tuned machine!" - Dr. Dustin Bailey - Chair of Education Department, Hanover College

Leading Standard For Success' Higher Education initiative is Dianna Whitlock, Ed. Dr. Whitlock, currently serving as Director of Research and Process Development at Standard For Success, will be stepping into her new leadership role as Vice President of Higher Education Solutions for Standard For Success effective immediately.

"Standard For Success is excited to expand its services into the arena of higher education," Whitlock states. "By streamlining processes and making them more user-friendly, we can help institutions of higher learning move from data collection to data utilization. Colleges and universities can then focus on application of this data to drive programming and student growth."

Dr. Whitlock received her doctorate in educational leadership with a concentration in early childhood services in rural areas and has worked as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and adjunct professor for teacher preparation programming. A lifelong learner and graduate of both Indiana State University and Oakland City University in Indiana, Dianna enjoys helping others grow professionally.

Kathy Borrow, senior software engineer, will be the lead developer of this project. Borrow's experience in custom-built software tailored to the needs of clients is allowing her to develop a solution that meets this niche need for universities and colleges.

About Standard For Success:

Standard For Success is on a mission to help make better teachers, better students and a better world. An award-winning global education firm that is privately held and independently owned, Standard For Success was founded in 2011 by former educators and administrators. All Standard For Success staffers are also former educators and administrators. Along with their industry-standard flagship PK-12 Teacher Evaluation Software Solution, Standard For Success also developed Graduation Pathways, a software solution to help guidance counselors, students and parents navigate state diploma requirements, and SFSed, a software platform to enable higher education institutions to manage student and institutional accreditation.

Standard For Success also provides a full suite of consulting services for educators and administrators at every level of education and an award-winning customer service team to support its comprehensive suite of educational support software solutions. Learn more and help us on our mission to make better teachers, better students and a better world at http://standardforsuccess.com.

