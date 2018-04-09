Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group

The new leadership structure will better position BMI towards its next stage of growth as the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in Europe.

David S. Winter, Co-CEO of Standard Industries, said, "We would like to thank Tony for the work he has done, both at BMI over the past 10 months and as Executive Chairman at Icopal prior to that."

David J. Millstone, Co-CEO of Standard Industries, said, "As experienced leaders, Georg and Tom have deep industry expertise and knowledge of our strategy and the markets we serve, making them well-positioned to lead BMI to the next level of performance."

Both Harrasser and Anderson will report directly to Messrs. Winter and Millstone, and maintain their current direct reports.

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held, global, diversified holding company with interests in building materials, aggregates, and related investment businesses in public equities and real estate. With over 15,000 employees and operations in more than 80 countries, Standard's businesses include: GAF, the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America; BMI Group, the leading manufacturer and supplier of flat and pitched roofing systems for the residential and non-residential markets in Europe, parts of Asia, and South Africa; Siplast, a leader in the development and manufacture of the world's most advanced roofing and waterproofing systems; SGI, a leading North American aggregates and mining company; 40 North, a fundamentally-based investment fund focused on both public equities and third-party managed alternative investments; and Winter Properties, a vertically integrated real estate investment management and development enterprise. Learn more at www.standardindustries.com.

About BMI Group

BMI Group, a combination of Braas Monier and Icopal, is the largest manufacturer of flat and pitched roofing and waterproofing solutions throughout Europe. With 152 production facilities and operations in Europe, parts of Asia and South Africa the company unites over 165 years of experience. More than 11,000 employees give established brands like Braas, Monier, Icopal, Bramac, Cobert, Coverland, Klöber, Masterflex, Redland, Schiedel, Siplast, Vedag, Villas, Wierer and Wolfin a face to the customer. BMI Group generated revenues of more than EUR 2 billion in 2016. The Group is headquartered in London.

