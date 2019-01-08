Standard Industries Appoints Xavier Riley as Head of Digital Strategy & Innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Industries, a global industrial company, today announced Xavier Riley as Head of Digital Strategy & Innovation. In his new role, Mr. Riley will lead cohesive and complementary data strategies with all of Standard Industries' operating companies to accelerate adoption of big data and analytics.

"We are excited to have Xavier join the growing technology team at Standard," said Rich Robinson, CTO of Standard Industries. "He will play a critical role in driving our innovation efforts across different business lines, helping accelerate the adoption of more digital strategies throughout Standard."

Mr. Riley brings more than 15 years of experience in technology leadership roles, most recently as Vice President, Big Data Operations and Interim CIO at Neustar. Prior to joining Neustar, where he also held earlier roles in technology governance, customer experience/support and data compilation/strategy, he was Vice President, Technical Business Development at TargusINFO. He previously worked as Vice President, Global Development and Architecture, and as Chief Architect before that at Knowledge Generation Bureau (KGB).

Standard Industries is a global industrial company with 15,000 employees in over 80 countries. Our industry leading businesses include GAF , BMI Group , Schiedel , Siplast and SGI . Key related investment businesses include strategic investment firm 40 North and Winter Properties , a real estate investment management and development company. Through R&D, innovation, supply chain enhancement and social impact efforts we are leading the transformation of our industries. Learn more at www.standardindustries.com .

