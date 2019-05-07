Standard Industries Names Keith O'Sullivan as Chief Information Security Officer

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Industries, a global industrial company and the world's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, announced that Keith O'Sullivan has been appointed as Chief Information Security Officer. Mr. O'Sullivan will develop a sophisticated information security strategy for Standard and its operating companies in his new role, leading a growing team of information security specialists.

"Keith is a seasoned leader in information security and his deep expertise in securing cloud-based services, mobile applications and cyber intelligence will be an integral part of our efforts to lead the digital transformation of our industry," said Rich Robinson, Chief Technology Officer of Standard Industries. "As we continue to build our technology and information security team, we are proud to have Keith to drive our information security initiatives in today's evolving digital environment."

Mr. O'Sullivan joins Standard from CBS Corporation where he served as Global Vice President, Information Security and Strategy, overseeing global corporate-wide efforts for the company's diverse portfolio of media companies. Previously, he was the Global Chief Information Security Officer at Time Inc, leading the information security direction for one of the largest branded media companies in the world and served as the Head of IT Security and Controls at Condé Nast Publications. Earlier in his career he held leadership positions at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Go America Communications.

Standard Industries is a global industrial company with 15,000 employees in over 80 countries. Our industry leading businesses include GAF , BMI Group , Schiedel , Siplast , SGI and GAF Energy . Key related investment businesses include strategic investment firm 40 North and Winter Properties , a real estate investment management and development company. Through R&D, innovation, supply chain enhancement and social impact efforts we are leading the transformation of our industries. Learn more at www.standardindustries.com .

