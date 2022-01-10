Standard Insights and iPaas.com Announce Strategic Partnership

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Insights ( https://standardinsights.io/ ), an AI as a Service marketing platform, partners with iPass.com ( https://ipaas.com/ ), a leading-edge integration platform. Their goal is to empower brick n mortar retailers and restaurants to weaponize their POS data and give them a competitive edge during these challenging times.

Inflation and labor shortages are still hitting businesses hard two years into the pandemic. One way to mitigate these problems is to embrace the predictive power of AI-driven technology.

Imagine as a wine shop owner that you can predict what wines each of your customers are likely to buy, or as a restaurant owner, predict the number of dishes that will sell in a given day, week, or month? This knowledge can go a long way in driving sales and reducing waste.

Authors of the book Competing In The Age Of AI, Marco Iansiti and Karim Lakhani state, "Every organization should get to work now to digitize and structure its processes, systems, and capabilities to accelerate operational scale, scope, and learning. There is no longer any rationale for waiting. It doesn't matter if your organization is new or old. Ultimately if the virus doesn't get you, your competitors will."

With the democratization of AI, business owners with sufficient data can take advantage of its predictive powers once available only to the Fortune 500. Failure to do so could leave you like Sears, Borders Books, or Blockbuster Video. Will your company join that list?

Standard Insights and iPaas.com are currently helping brick n mortar retailers and restaurants using NCR Counterpoint, Clover, and Revel Systems, with more POS integrations to come soon.

About Standard Insights

Standard Insights is an AI as a Service marketing platform. They help businesses leverage their first-party customer data to drive growth and improve their market share.

Standard Insights doesn't just give you the data analysis in dashboards. They enable one to execute data-driven omnichannel campaigns within a few clicks of your mouse to target the right person with the right product at the right time.

Standard Insights offers managed services to help business owners make the most of their marketing campaigns. This service is beneficial as most are too busy to learn new software when suffering from labor shortages.

Its mission is to be the global Standard on how successful businesses prioritize and execute their customer engagement from Insights gleaned from their data.

