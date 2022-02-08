Standard Insights Announces an AI-Driven Analytics Integration with Flowhub

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Insights ( https://standardinsights.io/ ), an AI as a Service marketing platform announces an integration partnership with Flowhub https://flowhub.com/partners/standard-insights , a leading-edge cannabis point-of-sale solution with a valuation of over $200 million that includes leading investors Headline, Poseidon, and celebrity Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter.

The cannabis industry is hyper-competitive. Many the dispensary owner are left to wonder what they can do to combat low margins, inflation, and labor shortages while at the same time remaining profitable. With the democratization of AI, dispensaries can take advantage of the power of predictions to address these challenges.

Imagine as an established dispensary that you carry over 500 products, have over 25K in purchase orders, and 10K customers sitting in your Flowhub POS; you can leverage your hard-won data to:

Predict the potential profitability of each of your customers

Provide unique recommendations on what each of your 10k customers is likely to purchase

customers is likely to purchase Forecast how much each of your 500+ products will sell in a given day, week, or month

The Standard Insights marketing platform takes raw data from Flowhub. Raw data turns into derived data to help dispensaries execute data-driven omnichannel campaigns to target the right person with the right product at the right time.

"Both the AI and cannabis industries project to see exponential growth of $997 and $70.6 billion respectively by 2028," said Jerry Abiog, Co-Founder and CMO of Standard Insights. "Implementing a data-driven marketing approach should be one of the cornerstones of your dispensary's business strategy. It's not about what you can gain, but what your dispensary could lose without it. We bring the AI and cannabis worlds together in an easy-to-use subscription service and are honored to serve as an integration partner with cannabis POS giant Flowhub."

The mission of Standard Insights with this integration partnership is to help new, and existing Flowhub dispensaries improve their data literacy to build their moat to gain a competitive edge.

About Standard Insights

Standard Insights is an AI as a Service marketing platform. They help businesses leverage their first-party customer data to drive growth and improve their market share.

Standard Insights doesn't just give you the data analysis in dashboards. They enable one to execute data-driven omnichannel campaigns within a few clicks of your mouse to target the right person with the right product at the right time.

Standard Insights offers managed services to help business owners make the most of their marketing campaigns. This service is beneficial as most are too busy to learn new software when suffering from labor shortages.

Its mission is to be the global Standard on how successful businesses prioritize and execute their customer engagement from Insights gleaned from their data.

