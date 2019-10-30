Standard International and Elysium Health™ Announce Science-Backed Wellness Partnership

The partnership will bolster each brand's commitment to disrupting their respective industries to better serve the needs of consumers, and will provide travelers who are seeking a restorative, health-focused experience with scientifically supported products and services. "People are investing in wellness travel more than ever," said Standard International CEO Amar Lalvani, "and The Standard is known for unexpected, genuine experiences. With Elysium Health, our goal is to harness life science innovations to enable guests to thrive during their travels and when they return to their everyday lives."

At launch, the partners will introduce a co-branded, travel-sized jar of Elysium Health's cellular health supplement Basis in The Standard U.S. hotel rooms. In addition to in-room travel-sized jars, full size jars of Basis will also be available for purchase in The Standard U.S. hotel shops and vitrines. Basis is designed to increase NAD+ levels and activate sirtuins, which because of their importance in supporting overall health, scientists often refer to as "longevity genes." As an essential coenzyme, NAD+ plays a critical role in energy creation, circadian rhythm regulation, and DNA repair. Given the role of NAD+ in supporting a healthy sleep/wake cycle and that it naturally declines with age, increasing NAD+ levels may be able to improve the ability of travelers to adapt to jet lag.

"The global wellness industry grew to $4.2 trillion in 2017 , and that market will continue to grow as people explore new ways to prioritize their health," said Elysium Health CEO Eric Marcotulli. "Very few brands in this market, however, test their products or services to demonstrate effectiveness. People think that they're making healthier choices to benefit their long-term health but those decisions are often based on marketing tactics, not research. With Standard International, our goal is to make the scientific innovations coming out of aging research more accessible, better understood, and more impactful by creating meaningful experiences. In doing so, I hope that we will inspire other brands to test their products and services for safety and efficacy, and help people make more informed health purchases."

The partners will also explore the use of emerging technologies like epigenetics to further improve the travel experience in novel ways. This includes collaborative content that will cover breakthrough advancements in aging research through a travel lens and leverage the authority and influence of their individual editorial properties. With live events that are grounded in science, the partnership will broaden the Standard Hotels celebrated cultural programming – covering a range of topics from fundamental processes of aging and sleep to women's health and epigenetics. As a core tenet of the Elysium Health brand, the activations will provide guests direct access to scientific research and the opportunity to engage with Elysium Health's renowned scientific advisory board members and research collaborators.

Elysium Health's™ mission is to solve the biggest challenges in health with science, to help people live healthier, longer. Working directly with the world's leading scientists and clinicians, Elysium Health™ is dedicated to translating advances in aging research and technology into effective, clinically proven products that help people manage their health in an actionable way. Learn more at www.elysiumhealth.com .

Standard International is the parent company behind The Standard hotels, Bunkhouse Group and the One Night distribution platform with offices in New York, Austin, London and Bangkok. The company is on the forefront of immersive experience creation, inclusive community building and technology-driven innovation. stndintl.com

