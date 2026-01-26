Standard Metrics Launches Portfolio-Wide AI Analyst for Private Market Investors

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Metrics today announced the launch of its AI Analyst, an agent that can access and analyze data across the Standard Metrics application to streamline portfolio analysis for venture capital and private equity firms.

The AI Analyst enables investors to use natural language questions when conducting analysis across their entire portfolio and receive clear, actionable answers in seconds.

Instead of scrambling to put together portfolio data for internal analysis, LP meetings, or follow-on investment decisions, ask Standard Metrics newly-launched AI Analyst questions in natural language and instantly get back the analysis you need.

Earlier this year, Standard Metrics introduced an initial version of its AI-powered analyst focused on individual portfolio companies. That early release allowed the company to observe how customers interacted with AI-driven analysis and identify where it could provide the most value.

One insight stood out from our users' prompts: customers wanted portfolio-level intelligence embedded directly into their existing workflows.

"Customers were using the early version constantly, but they kept asking broader questions," said John Melas-Kyriazi, CEO at Standard Metrics. "They wanted to understand trends across their full portfolio, compare companies in context, and do it all without leaving our platform. This launch is a direct response to that feedback."

With today's release, the AI Analyst now supports portfolio-wide analysis, streamlining traditionally manual internal processes like portfolio review, LP reporting, and ad-hoc analysis. The AI Analyst leverages on-platform portfolio data like financial KPIs and qualitative notes. Because it operates entirely within the platform, the AI Analyst's responses are grounded in the most current and relevant data available to each firm.

Over the next year, Standard Metrics will continue expanding the AI Analyst's capabilities and will add support for additional data sets and AI-driven chart creation.

For more information, visit standardmetrics.io/ai-analyst .

About Standard Metrics

Standard Metrics helps investors and their portfolio companies make informed, forward-looking decisions with AI-driven reporting and benchmarking tools. Standard Metrics is backed by 8VC and Spark Capital, along with other leading VCs and angels, and is a trusted partner for many of the world's top venture capital and private equity firms.

SOURCE Standard Metrics