Standard Motor Products Announces Expanded Blue Streak by Standard Program

Commenting on the news, Phil Hutchens, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "With this launch, it's safe to say Blue Streak is back and stronger than ever. The updated program demonstrates our commitment to supplying the Blue Streak ® quality and durability that was introduced in 1934 and continues to resonate with today's professional automotive technicians." Hutchens continued, "As we look forward to our 100th anniversary in 2019, Blue Streak ® will also be celebrating 85 years as the benchmark for premium quality automotive products."

The new Blue Streak® ignition coils feature laser-etched logos, new graphic packaging, and an improved product design that results in superior performance. In addition to the new ignition coils, the Blue Streak® program will feature 108 legacy products such as contact point sets, ignition condensers, distributor caps, and rotors.

About Blue Streak® by Standard:

Made to stand the test of time, Blue Streak® by Standard® has always been known for quality and durability. Today, Blue Streak's expanded program now includes new heavier-duty ignition coils. Plus, every product in Blue Streak by Standard's new expanded offering is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. For more information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBlueStreak.com.

About SMP:

SMP supplies independent professional auto technicians and automotive do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission and fuel systems as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App 2.0 or visit www.smpcorp.com.

