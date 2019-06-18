Standard Motor Products Announces Return of its 'Shop Team Selfie' Challenge

To enter the contest, applicants must upload a selfie of their team to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and add the hashtag #MyShopTeamSelfie. The competition is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, and parts of Canada. Complete rules and competition information can be found at SMPShopTeamSelfie.com.

Commenting on the promotion, Jack Ramsey, Vice President Engine Management Marketing and Sales, SMP, stated, "As we celebrate our 100th anniversary, we're happy to recognize the hard work that all of our customers and shop teams around the country put in each day."

About SMP:

In its 100th year in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. supplies independent professional auto technicians and automotive do-it-yourselfers with high-quality replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission and fuel systems as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP products are sold throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America and in many other countries around the world. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App 2.0 or visit www.smpcorp.com.

