Standard Motor Products Announces the Winners of its Women in Auto Care Scholarship

Students entered the scholarship contest by visiting SMPWIACScholarship.com, completing an online questionnaire, and submitting a recent photo of themselves. SMP's judges evaluated hundreds of entries based on relevance, creativity and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry.

Both winners expressed their excitement and gratitude at having been selected to receive funds to further their studies in the automotive industry, especially during this time of uncertainty.

"Given all of the changes that have transpired since COVID has struck the United States, I had initially decided to quit school, both to save money and to be able to focus on the inevitable homeschooling of our four children, said Ms. Dockter. "However, winning this scholarship means that, with the support of my family, I can still pursue my education and my dream of having a career as a diesel technician."

Ms. Miller echoed the same sentiments, stating the scholarship money will help her pursue her career goal.

"Working around cars and being part of the foundation of America as one of its automotive service workers is a dream come true for me, and this scholarship is helping to get me there," she said.

SMP's Women in Auto Care' Scholarship contest was created in partnership with the Auto Care Association and Women in Auto Care community to empower women entering the automotive industry.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.smpcorp.com

