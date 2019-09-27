Standard Motor Products Announces Winner of its 'Shop Team Selfie' Challenge

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) announces the winner of its 'Shop Team Selfie' Challenge: Snowfire Auto LTD of Waterbury, VT. For their prize, Snowfire Auto will receive $5,000 towards a shop appreciation event.

To enter the contest, applicants were asked to upload a selfie of their team to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram adding the hashtag #MyShopTeamSelfie. The competition was open to legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, and parts of Canada.