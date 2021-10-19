Standard Motor Products Awards $50,000 Across Three Scholarship Programs

From nearly a thousand candidates, these ten exemplary students were selected based on the thoughtfulness and relevancy of their responses to questions regarding their future careers in the automotive repair industry. Each has been awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

With an emphasis on import automotive technology, the Intermotor® 'Import Leader' Scholarship awarded $5,000 each to Ashley Stamboulian of Robbinsville, NJ, Saige Byram of Evansville, IN, Alexzander Freeman of Lockhart, TX, and Julien Vargas of Lehighton, PA.

The Blue Streak® 'Better Then, Better Now' winners this year were Derrick Graham of Medford, OR, Vance Hagerman of Hanover, PA, Deeandra Lucio of Phoenix, AZ and Will Finney of Coeur d'Alene, ID.

The SMP® 'Women in Auto Care' Scholarship, which encourages women to pursue careers as automotive technicians, awarded $5,000 scholarships each to Makena Gaylor of Eagle Point, OR and Jennea Katic of Pompano Beach, FL.

In congratulating the winners, John Herc, Vice President of Engine Management Marketing said, "SMP is proud to support our future technicians. To be successful as a leader in the Auto Care industry, we believe it's important to provide training for current technicians and offer opportunities such as the SMP scholarships, to the next generation of automotive technicians. I can say with confidence that the Auto Care industry is in good hands. Congratulations to the winners and a special thanks all students who participated."

The competitions were open to legal residents of the fifty United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, 18 years of age or older, and currently enrolled full-time in high school or in an accredited two-or four-year College, University or post-high school educational program.

About Standard® and Intermotor®

Standard® offers a full line of premium automotive products for ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems including diesel, turbochargers, TPMS, VVT, ADAS and Blue Streak® heavier-duty ignition coils. Intermotor® offers a full line of genuine import products that are unrivaled for their superior quality, original match and comprehensive coverage. For additional information, visit StandardBrand.com and IntermotorImport.com.

About Blue Streak® by Standard®

Since its introduction, the Blue Streak® brand has been known for premium automotive quality. Made to stand the test of time, Blue Streak® parts are always engineered for superior performance and durability. Featuring heavier-duty ignition coils, premium VVT components, and hi-temp blower motor resistor kits, the Blue Streak® line has been the professional technicians' choice since 1934, and every Blue Streak® part is backed by our limited lifetime warranty. To learn more, visit StandardBlueStreak.com.

About SMP:

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

