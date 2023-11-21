Standard Motor Products Expands Additional Categories

Standard Motor Products, Inc

21 Nov, 2023, 17:16 ET

Key Takeaways

  • Standard Motor Products is committed to expanding powertrain-neutral product categories
  • Powertrain-neutral expansion includes Standard® Vacuum Pump, Parking Brake Actuator and Power Sunroof programs
  • Additional expanded categories include Transfer Case Motors, and Air Pumps

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to announce the expansion of additional categories covering import and domestic vehicles with ICE, hybrid, and electric powertrains. As the car parc evolves, Standard® remains dedicated to introducing and expanding new product lines to provide technicians with the parts needed to do the job right, regardless of powertrain. When OE fails, technicians trust Standard® to deliver precision components that keep a wide variety of systems operating as designed.

Standard's recent expansion includes Electronic Parking Brake Actuators, Vacuum Pumps and Air Pumps
Standard's recent expansion includes Electronic Parking Brake Actuators, Vacuum Pumps and Air Pumps

Standard's new Parking Brake Actuator program has expanded rapidly, with the addition of several new numbers in recent months. More new vehicles are using electronic parking brakes, replacing the cable design found in older vehicles. This new and growing category is powertrain-neutral, meaning it can be found on gasoline, diesel, hybrid and electric vehicles. Recently released numbers cover popular vehicles like the 2023-18 Ford F-150, including the Lightning, 2024-17 Cadillac XT5, and 2021-14 Jeep Cherokee. Each Parking Brake Actuator also includes hardware and an O-ring for proper and easy installation.

Vacuum pumps provide vacuum assistance to several different systems, including the brakes. These pumps are found on ICE, hybrid, and electric vehicles. Each Standard® Vacuum Pump undergoes 100% pressure testing to prevent leaks and features high-quality O-rings and seals to prevent leaks and maintain proper vacuum pressure. Numerous Vacuum Pumps have been released this year covering popular vehicles like the 2022-17 Ford F-Series Super Duty, 2022-17 Dodge Challenger, and 2023-18 Toyota Camry.

Additionally, Standard® has expanded its Emission Control program with a line of Air Pumps, featuring 35 SKUs covering nearly 20 million import and domestic vehicles. Numerous numbers have been released this year covering popular vehicles like the 2021-19 Volkswagen Jetta, 2015-14 Chevrolet Impala, and 2020-17 Audi A3. Standard's Transfer Case program has also grown with sixteen new numbers this year, offering new coverage for applications like the 2022-15 Jeep Renegade, 2021-18 Ford Expedition and 2022-15 Toyota Tacoma. The Standard® Power Sunroof Motor program has also seen growth, with coverage added for 7.4 million import and domestic vehicles.

John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing, SMP, stated, "As the car parc evolves, Standard® is prepared to provide the types of products our trusted partners need. From ICE powertrains to hybrid and electric, Standard® is already delivering the highest-quality products available, and will continue to do so."

All new Standard® products are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection, and more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP®

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP® continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy-duty, and construction equipment. SMP® sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico, and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

