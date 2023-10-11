Standard Motor Products Expands Oil Filter Housing Kit Program

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc

11 Oct, 2023, 18:33 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its line of Oil Filter Housing Kits. Since the program's introduction, Standard® has added coverage for many popular applications.

Continue Reading
Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kits come assembled from the factory and include everything needed for a complete, correct installation.
Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kits come assembled from the factory and include everything needed for a complete, correct installation.

Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kits come assembled from the factory and include everything needed for a complete, correct installation. Standard® Oil Filter Housings are vehicle specific, not universal, and are designed to use the correct oil filter cataloged for the vehicle. The oil filter and cap are an exact OE-match and already installed. All Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kits include new oil temperature and oil pressure sensors, gaskets, seals and hardware so you won't have to reuse any of the old, worn pieces. Additionally, all Standard® Oil Filter Housings use materials that match the heat dissipating characteristics of the original, meaning we use metal where the vehicle manufacturer used metal, and high-temp synthetic materials where the OE used synthetic materials.

The most recent additions to this program are Oil Filter Housing Assemblies for 1.3 million General Motors vehicles including the 2018-12 Chevrolet Sonic and 2015-11 Chevrolet Cruze, as well as 2016-07 Volvo cars and SUVs. Additional numbers in Standard's Oil Filter Housing Kit program were designed for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles, including the 2022-19 Chrysler 300, 2020-19 Jeep Cherokee, and 2022-19 RAM 1500.

John Herc, Vice President Vehicle Control Marketing, SMP®, stated, "Since the introduction of our Oil Filter Housing program, the Standard® team has been busy expanding the line and developing new in-demand numbers for popular applications. Our Oil Filter Housing Kits are designed to match OE performance and cooling characteristics, are engineered for durability, and come with everything needed for a complete repair."

Along with Oil Filter Housing Kits, Standard® offers a complete line of Engine Oil Coolers. More than 50 SKUs are available, with recent additions offering coverage for popular vehicles like the 2018-10 Nissan Altima, 2023-19 Toyota Corolla, and 2023-20 Ford Escape.

All Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kits and related components are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.